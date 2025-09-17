BREAKING: GBP drops after dovish UK CPI print
UK CPI inflation report for July was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in headline price growth as well...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big gains after US PPI report for July show big deceleration in headline and core producers'...
European indices ended Tuesday's trading session in positive spirits. The German DAX gained nearly 0.45% intraday, while the British FTSE 100...
Bitcoin breaks out of a short consolidation to the upside and gains 4.00% today. Even before the opening of the cash session in the U.S., Bitcoin's...
Just after the close of the session in Europe, Carlsberg (CARLB.DK) presented its quarterly results. The company recorded solid organic growth in operating...
US100 records over 1.5% gains The USDIDX dollar index loses 0.20% Bond yields decline Indexes open higher at the start of the U.S. cash session....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for July: Core PPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY; Core...
Oil Oil is continuing the strong rebound launched at the beginning of the previous week, with Brent trading around 9% above intraday lows from Monday...
European indices drop slightly ahead of US PPI data Biggest drop in ZEW sentiment index in 2 years Brenntag and HelloFresh earnings in the background Overall...
Home Depot (HD.US) lower after downgrading forecasts for 2024 Home Depot is down 4% in pre-market trading following the release of fiscal year...
Release of US PPI inflation data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. US PPI data is usually overlooked by the markets. However, sometimes...
Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Actual: 19,2 Forecast: 34,0 Previous: 41,8 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Actual: -77,3 Forecast:...
Gold surged around 2% yesterday amid still-tense situation in the Middle East. White House spokesman Kirby said that US expects Iran and its proxies to...
European indices set for more or less flat opening US PPI inflation data in the spotlight Earnings report from Home Depot European index futures...
UK jobs market report for June was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a weakish 3-month/3-month employment change as well as an...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after erasing gains from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 finished flat, Dow Jones...
Wall Street indices are trading lower after erasing gains from the beginning of today's session. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones declines 0.5%,...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
