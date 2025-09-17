Tesla withdraws cheaper versions of Cybertruck🚦
Tesla has surprised its fans by unexpectedly withdrawing the cheaper versions of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck. During the presentation of the 2019...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil is trading higher today, with Brent (OIL) advancing 1.2% and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading around 1.6% higher at press time. The move higher is a continuation...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 struggles near 2,100 pts resistance zone KeyCorp jumps on Scotiabank investment Hawaiian Electric slumps...
Monday.com reported its highest quarterly revenue in 2Q24 while improving costs. This left the company on track to end the year with positive EPS for the...
Barrick Gold (GOLD.US) higher in pre-market trading after better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2024 Barrick Gold is up 2% in pre-market...
Super Micro Computer's (SMCI.US) earnings failed to meet investors' expectations, nevertheless the rebound on Wall Street at the end of last...
Bitcoin price slightly rebounds after earlier declines in the day. Over the weekend, we saw a sharp drop, particularly on Sunday when Bitcoin's price...
European indices in the green before a data-packed week DE40 with slight gains after good results Hypoport with revenue +22% YoY, return to profitability...
ANZ Research has released a recommendation for the EURNZD currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the pair under the following...
Today is particularly calm in terms of macroeconomic publications. No major reports are scheduled, and the market in Japan remains closed due to a holiday....
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding in a slightly positive mood, but volatility is limited. The market in Japan, which has...
Indices on Wall Street erased losses from the first part of the session. The indices opened today with over a 0.60% loss. However, at the time of...
DigitalOcean (DOCN.US) gains over 15% after reporting strong Q2 2024 financial results, exceeding analysts' expectations. The company posted a 13.3%...
The Japanese yen, long a favored currency for carry trade strategies, is now facing a period of significant reversal. Historically, Japan's negative...
Although nominally we see that the price of cocoa has dropped this week, it's important to remember that there was a massive rolling over of cocoa...
This week served up a veritable feast of volatility for financial markets. The week kicked off with a sharp decline in indices, driven by mounting recession...
