US Open: Wall Street opens lower however bulls try to regain control 🔴
Indexes slightly lose at the opening of the session 10-year bond yields also drop USD remains mostly unchanged On the last day of the week,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stock is up 2.50% to $168.50 per share in pre-market trading following the company's publication of...
Canadian employment change for July. -2.8k Expected: 25k after -1.4k in June reading Unemployment rate. 6.4% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in June Average...
Yesterday and today Federal Reserve bankers, Collins, Goolsbee and Barkin. Overall, the tone of those remarks was quite mixed, but Fed rates cuts in autumn...
The US500 contract rose nearly 2.5% yesterday, and the S&P 500 index posted a 2.3% gain, marking a record session since 2022. As a result, investors...
Worsening global obesity problem 2Q24 results Mixed outlook for full year 2024. Results compared to peers A look at valuation A...
European indices in the green, most looking to close Monday's downward gap DE40 with slight gains after closing downward gap Rheinmetall - Impressive...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
A light macro calendar for today's session. US indices futures lose slightly, after yesterday's rally Most European indices gain after...
Swiss consumer confidence reading (seasonally adjusted) for July came in -32 vs -36 exp. and -39 previously. Data came in stronger than expected, however...
German CPI Final YoY (July): 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.3%); MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%) German HICP Final YoY: 2.6%...
Yesterday's stronger-than-forecast U.S. labour market data supported Wall Street sentiment, lifting U.S. bond yields. The S&P 500 index...
U.S. indexes are posting strong gains today after improving investor sentiment with better-than-expected labor market data. The Nasdaq 100 gains more...
Bitcoin gains almost 8% today to almost $60, 000, as Wall Street reacts to stronger than expected US labour market data. Also, Ethereum prices are 10%...
Gold prices are rising today to $2416 per ounce, although fears of a recession in the U.S. economy have eased after a lower-than-expected reading on U.S....
The most important report of the week that Wall Street had been waiting for since Monday was unemployment claims. The last reading indicated nearly 250,000,...
Gas inventory changes: Value: 21 bcf Forecast: 26 bcf Previously: 18 bcf The change in value remains above the lowest values for the last 5...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN.US) loses 25% today as profit-taking accelerates; stock is dropping today but since 1 January 2024 is gaining 170% year-to-date....
Data from jobless claims and wholesaler stocks supported gains on Wall Street; fears of recession eased VIX volatility index loses nearly 10%; Wall...
