BREAKING: US wholesales inventories in line with expectations but sales falls 📉
US wholesale inventories came in line with expectations in 0.2% monthly vs 0.2% in June but wholesales trade sales plunged -0.6% monthly in July vs 0.3%...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Eli Lilly reported an excellent 2Q24, posting strong revenue growth, earnings, and beating analysts' expectations. Thanks to lower cost dynamics, the...
US jobless claims came in: 223k vs 240k exp. and 249k previously US continued jobless came in 1875k vs 1871k exp. and 1877k previously In the...
European indices failed to extend rebound after Monday's plunge DE40 remains below the 200-day EMA Results from Allianz, Deutsche Telekom...
Cryptocurrencies are having a turbulent time. On Monday, we witnessed a massive slide in cryptocurrency prices, which reached up to 17% with its range....
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Jobless claims, Eli Lilly results and Fed's Barkin speech US100...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street and European markets performed mixed. US indices, despite strong upward momentum at the start of the cash session,...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with sizable increases in the various indexes. At one point, contracts on the US100 were up more than 2.5%....
WTI crude oil prices rose 3% on Wednesday, rebounding from multi-month lows, after DOE data showed a larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories....
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Change in barrels of oil: Actual: -3.72 million Forecast: -1.8 million Previously: -3.44 million In response to the data,...
Markets in the US open Wednesday's cash session in a very good mood. Minutes after Wall Street opened, US100 contracts gain 2.5%, while the US500 adds...
Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street Airbnb drops 14% in early session after quarterly results Lumen Technologies shares extend sizable gains Markets...
Disney (DIS.US) shows growth after mixed results for the third quarter and achieving streaming profitability Disney reports a 3.7% year-over-year increase...
Sharp gains in European markets after major setbacks Nearly all sectors of the economy show marked gains Novo Nordisk's weak performance weighs...
The oil market has recently experienced a strong sell-off, spurred by concerns over the macro health of the US economy, from which weaker data has 'joined'...
The cocoa market is preparing for futures contract rollovers On the market, we are observing the largest backwardation in history, looking at the...
Lumen Technologies extends a rally, up more than 500% since the beginning of July and another 44% in today pre-market, as Wall Street bets on AI catalyst...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) is down 11% in after-hours trading following the release of mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which...
