Apple dumps 10% as fear on Wall Street rise 📉Berkshire Hathaway trims Q2 Apple holdings in half
Shares of the world's largest smartphone maker, Apple (AAPL.US) are losing nearly 10% today before the opening of the US stock market; slipping below...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Shares of the world's largest smartphone maker, Apple (AAPL.US) are losing nearly 10% today before the opening of the US stock market; slipping below...
DAX loses 3% Defensive sectors record smaller declines 10-year bond yields fall near 2.1% United Internet lowers forecasts for 2024. Record...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant declines today, with the prices of Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies retreating alongside stock...
The panic sentiments in the Asian session, and further downward pressure in Europe, has investors across the Atlantic feeling uncertainty; some are choosing...
On the cocoa market, we observe another negative opening. The price opened with a gap of about 1%, near the upward trend line based on the lows from May...
WTI crude oil has dropped to $72.5 per barrel, slightly breaching the lows from June this year, marking the lowest price level since February. The declines...
WTI crude oil is losing 2.80%, falling below $72 per barrel, erasing the recent risk premium from the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The...
Eurozone Services PMI: 51.9 (expected: 51.9; prior: 52.8) Eurozone Composite PMI: 50.2 (expected: 50; prior: 50.9) Germany Services PMI: 52.5 (expected:...
The panic sell-off is also spilling over into European markets. At the opening of the cash session, most indices are down by about 3-4%. The EURO STOXX...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Industrial Production for June: Spanish Industrial Production: actual 0.6% YoY; previous 0.4%
Last week, we received a range of key data from the US economy, the Fed's stance, and reports from BigTech companies. However, the market sell-off...
Strong recession fears triggered by weak U.S. labor market data led to significant pullbacks in global stock indexes. We are observing very sharp declines...
Panic in Japanese stocks reaches record levels, surpassing the sell-off from March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The index is down 11.50% just today...
At the beginning of the new week, we observe a further panic sell-off in the markets. Investors fear that the United States may be heading towards...
Stock market in Asia, Europe and US declined today as investors fear weaker than expected NFP report data. German DAX lost 2.3% today, and British FTSE...
Fed's Goolsbee comments to US economy today, signalling potential cutting rates in autumn, but not overacting to one month's data. What will...
Today, Brent Crude (OIL) futures retests June lows, when prices fall below $77 USD per barrel amid OPEC+ decisions. US dollar futures (USDIDX) are dropping...
US Factory orders dropped -3.3% MoM in July vs -3.2% exp. and -0.5% previously US Durable Goods came in -6.7% MoM vs -6.6% exp. and -6.6%...
Today's macroeconomic data raised strong investor concerns and lowered the probability of a soft landing scenario. Slower growth in the labour market,...
The US100 is trading down -2.6%, buoyed by the ongoing sell-off in the semiconductor sector, with Intel losing -30% and Nvidia close to -4.5% The...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม