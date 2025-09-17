BREAKING: US NFP report much weaker than expected; unemployment rises. US500 declines 📉
US Non-Farm Payrolls in July came in 114k vs 175k exp. and 206k previously (the weakest since 2021) US Unemployment rise to 4.3% vs 4.1% exp. and...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Shares of the U.S. semiconductor chipmaker (INTC.US) are trading down nearly 22% today after quarterly results. The company intends to restructure the...
According to media reports, US Department of Justice launched an investigation targeting Nvidia power artificial intelligence GPU chips business. Nvidia...
Market consensus indicates a decrease in the number of employed persons to 175k in July from 206k in June. Private sector employment excluding...
Deterioration of sentiment at the end of the week Banks and technology the main losers of Friday's session Investors await the NFP reading from...
The Nikkei 225 index in Japan has extended its losses, dropping 2.70% below the 36,000-point level. The decline from the peaks around 42,500 points now...
Today's key event will be the release of NFP labor market data from the U.S. After the FOMC decision on Wednesday, we can see that the labor market...
Declines on Wall Street also translated into a weaker session in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese indexes are down 0.80-1.00%, while Japan's...
Apple slightly gains in after-hours trading following the results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a 5% increase in revenue for the...
Amazon (AMZN.US) drops 5.70% in post-market trading in the USA. The Q2 results were close to consensus, but this was not enough to meet investors'...
Wall Street ends the day in bearish moods. We observe a sell-off in stocks throughout the day, with an acceleration of declines following the publication...
In analysing the ongoing earnings season in the US, let's start with the apparent trend, which until recently has been a retreat from technology stocks...
The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are trading down 3 and nearly 4% today, respectively, against a nearly 2.3% sell-off on the Nasdaq...
We observe a slightly panicked sell-off on US stock exchanges after the publication of weak ISM data and jobless claims in the USA. The biggest declines...
Futures for Japan's Nikkei index (JAP225) are trading near a 4% sell-off today due in large part to the expected further strengthening of the Japanese...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 18B; forecast 31B; previous 22B;
US100 and US500 indices open roughly flat Small-cap companies lose after ISM data Dollar erases early gains 10-year bond yields below 4.0% This...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July: ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 43.4; forecast 49.0; previous 49.3; ISM...
Apple (AAPL.US) will release its 3Q23/24 results today after the close of the US session. The main focus for investors will be data on revenue growth in...
