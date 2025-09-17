US jobless claims higher than expected 💲USDIDX loses
US Initial Jobless Claims came in 249k vs 236k exp. and 235k previously Continued Jobless Claims came in 1.877M vs 1.8545M exp. and 1.851M previously US...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Sentiment worsens on European stock markets Investors react to lower earnings from BMW and Volkswagen General market situation: Thursday's...
Amazon will release its financial results for the second quarter today after the market closes. The company is expected to announce a significant...
12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for August: actual 5.00%; forecast 5.00%; previous 5.25%; The...
Market uncertainty vs. economists' consensus Expectations for the BoJ and the Fed were rather clear and the decisions fell more or less in the expected...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jul F: 45.8 (est 45.6; prev 45.6) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jul F: 43.2 (est 42.6; prev 42.6) French HCOB Manufacturing...
Gold extended the gains and is now trading very close to new historic highs, after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, while Powell was more dovish...
Futures point to higher opening of European cash session Attention turns to PMI data and the Bank of England decision Apple and Amazon will...
Wall Street ended yesterday's session in positive sentiment. The Nasdaq gained 2.64% intraday, the S&P500 added 1.58% and the Russell 2000 gained...
Meta Platforms reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Market reaction to the announcement was muted with USD...
US500 is already trading over 2% and is at its highest level since July 24. At the same time, Index has already recovered around half of the losses made...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Statement repeated that FOMC needs greater confidence in inflation...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. As was widely expected, interest rates...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Boeing (BA.US) is trading over 3% higher today, following release of Q2 2024 earnings report. However, earnings presented by the US planemaker have been...
No chances for a cut today, but markets fully price in a move in September Money markets only price in an around-3% probability of a rate cut by the...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show decline in all...
US pending sales data for June was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 1.4% MoM increase in sales in June, following a 2.1% MoM...
