US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher ahead of FOMC meeting
Wall Street indices open higher Mixed Big Tech earnings so far US100 surges over 2% FOMC meets to decide on rates tonight! Wall Street indices...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Technology and media giant Meta Platforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) will report Q2 2024 today. Investors will pay attention to the health of the advertising...
Canadian monthly GDP report for May and US employment costs index for Q2 2024 were both released at 1:30 pm BST today. Canadian report was expected to...
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for July: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 122K; forecast 147K; previous 155K; In...
Oil prices are jumping over 2.5% today, following another increase in tensions in the Middle East. Two high-profile assassinations took place in the Middle...
Technology Companies Recovering Losses After Recent Sell-offs Airbus and Adidas Results in the background Overall Market Situation: Wednesday's...
After a series of the biggest declines since 2022, contracts on US100 are recovering today. The reason for such a surge is the quarterly financial report...
Facts: Bitcoin bounced off the key short-term support zone The long-term sentiment remains bullish Recommendation: Trade: Long position...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for July: HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.8% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; HICP ex Energy and Food: actual...
The Bank of Japan has decided to raise interest rates. The benchmark rate was raised by 15 basis points from 0.1% to 0.25%, a surprising decision for the...
U.S. index contracts gain ahead of Fed meeting, semiconductor manufacturers gain after Q2 results On the wave of gains in Asia and the States, European...
Microsoft's quarterly report for Q2 2024, although higher than forecasts, failed to improve sentiment around the company. Margins in several of...
AMD is gaining in trading after the market close. The company reported impressive revenue growth, beat analysts' profitability expectations, and raised...
Microsoft 4Q23/24 results turned out to be mostly in line with market consensus forecasts. However, for the leading technology companies that have been...
US indices are losing ground in anticipation of tomorrow's Fed decision and Microsoft's earnings release after the close of the cash session....
The Bank of Japan will make a decision on interest rates tomorrow in the first part of the day. Currently, investor expectations indicate nearly a 70%...
The USDJPY reduce morning's gains after NHK (Japanese public media organization) reports that the Bank of Japan will consider an additional interest...
A day before the Federal Reserve's decision announcement, we observe increased uncertainty among investors and a shift of capital to safer assets like...
Indexes are slightly gaining at the start of the session Once again, companies with smaller market capitalization are favored The dollar index is...
Pfizer showed better-than-expected results for 2Q24, and raised its outlook for the full year 2024. After peaking at 4% in pre-market trading, the company...
