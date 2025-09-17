BREAKING: JOLTS slightly higher than expected, EURUSD lower 📈
03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for July: actual 100.3; forecast 99.7; previous 97.8; 03:00...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for July: actual 100.3; forecast 99.7; previous 97.8; 03:00...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for July: German HICP: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German...
Tuesday's session brings moderate gains in European trading Heidelberg Materials struggles with weak demand in Europe and Asia Covestro narrows...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will report its fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report today after close of the Wall Street session. This will the first of Big Tech earnings...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil Crude oil has been under selling pressure in recent weeks. WTI oil tested levels below 76 USD per barrel, and Brent below 79 USD per barrel US...
A big week for tech stock traders has arrived, with the earnings calendar being packed with releases from US Big Tech companies. Traders will be offered...
German GDP report for Q2 2024 was released today at 9:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a flat annual growth, following a negative reading for Q1...
Spanish GDP report for Q2 2024 was released at 8:00 am BST today, with flash CPI data for July from the country being released simultaneously. GDP report...
European indices set for flat opening Q2 GDP reports from European countries Flash CPI readings for July from Spain and Germany Earnings reports...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed, although scale of the moves was small. S&P 500 gained 0.08%, Nasdaq moved 0.07% higher,...
The U.S. indices show a break in the rotation of capital from large to small companies. The S&P500 is up 0.3%, the Dow Jones remains at levels close...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Bitcoin opened the new trading week on a positive note. Donald Trump's euphoric comments in the context of the most popular cryptocurrency propelled...
The EURSD pair extends declines and breaks below the 200-day EMA after the Dallas Fed's industrial data reading, which came in below analysts'...
The consumer's weakness can be seen in McDonald's results. The company reported a surprising decline in terms of comparable sales, and in terms...
Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street Bitcoin near $70,000 boosts crypto companies Tesla gains more than 2% after optimistic Morgan Stanley decision Markets...
US wheat prices dropped below local lows from late February and March last week and are now at their lowest levels in 4 years, heading toward the...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม