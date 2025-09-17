Morning Wrap (26.07.2024)
Wall Street indices slumped by the end of yesterday's session and erased daily gains. S&P 500 finished 0.51% lower and Nasdaq slumped 0.93%....
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading little changed, but managed to catch a bid later on. S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade 0.6% higher, Dow...
Honeywell International (HON.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. Drop was triggered by release of Q2 2024 earnings report. While...
Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.US) launched today's trading with a big bearish price gap. Stock is down around 6% at press time. Company's stock is...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 13...
Wall Street indices open more or less flat US500 tests 50-session moving average Viking Therapeutics surges 17% after Q2 earnings Edward Lifesciences...
A large economic data pack from the United States was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Among data released one can find flash GDP report for Q2 2024, as...
Ford Motor (F.US) recorded a strong decline in operating profit in 2Q24 despite an increase in sales. The main reason turned out to be higher-than-expected...
Tesla plunges over 12% after Q2 2024 earnings Company's Q2 profits disappointed significantly Big deterioration in core automotive margin Revenue...
European indices extend declines Kering drops more than 6% after earnings release Nearly 9% bump on Stellantis shares General market...
The US GDP report is probably the most important macro reading this week. It is expected that the second quarter was better than the previous one, although...
USDJPY fell 0.65% to 152.7300 today, recording its biggest monthly decline since November 2022. From peaks above 161.0000, the decline already exceeds...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting items, including the preliminary GDP report for the Q2 of 2024 in the USA and the June...
Asia-Pacific indices are losing, extending declines after Wall Street indices closed lower. Indexes from China are losing between 1.20-1.50%, Japan's...
Wall Street indices are trading lower, with the downward move being driven by tech sector. S&P 500 trades 1.7% lower, Nasdaq slumps 2.8%, while...
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is set to release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after the closing bell. Investors...
Lamb Weston (LW.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 member today, slumping around 27% at press time. The plunge was triggered by release of a dismal...
USDJPY pair is dropping below 155 today, with the yen gaining over 1% for the second consecutive day, driven by several factors. NBH television reported...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show declines in oil...
