BREAKING: Indices drop amid global tech outages
European indices as well as US index futures are pulling back today, with news of global tech outages driving the pullback. Media reports say that a number...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual -0.2% YoY; forecast 0.2% YoY; previous 1.7% YoY; Retail...
Today's macro calendar is relatively light and lacks events that could impact global financial markets. However, investors interested in the UK and...
Asia-Pacific indices are extending declines after Wall Street indices closed lower. Indexes from China are losing between 1.00-1.20%, Japan's...
Despite an upbeat opening, the US equity indices lost in the second part of the day and all indications are that they will close on a loss. At the...
Alaska Air Group (ALK.US) is losing more than 6% today following the release of its 2Q24 results and the presentation of its forecasts for the next quarter....
D.R. Horton (DHI.US) gains almost 11% after the largest home builder in America reported Q3 earnings. D.R. Horton operates in 121 markets across 33 states....
The dollar gains slightly in the first part of the day US bond yields also gain Indexes on Wall Street open slightly higher The indices on...
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. Current rates: Main refinancing...
According to Financial Times, the owner of a popular eye-glasses brand Ray Ban, Paris-based EssilorLuxottica (EL.FR) may have a deal with American media...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 243k (Forecast 229k, Previous 222k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.867M (Forecast 1.856M, Previous 1.852M, Revised 1.847M) US...
Netflix to report Q2 earnings today Company expected to see revenue growth accelerate and margins improve Net income expected to increase 40% Weakish...
ECB leaves interest rates unchanged in eurozone at 4.25% and deposit rate at 3.75% Source: xStation5
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) shares dipped nearly 8% yesterday, after the market discounted disappointing expectations in the ASML (ASML.NL)...
European indices gain ahead of ECB decision Nokia and Novartis results in the background Anglo American lowers forecast for annual steelmaking coal...
Monetary policy announcement from ECB is a key market event of the day. ECB will announce rate decision at 1:15 pm BST, and the announcement will be followed...
European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm BST today. Central bank is not expected to change level of rates...
European indices set for flat or slightly higher opening ECB to announce rate decision Earnings report from Netflix European index futures...
UK jobs market report was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core wage growth as well as a small drop...
