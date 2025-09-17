Morning Wrap (18.07.2024)
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower, after a tech driven sell-off. Nasdaq plunged 2.76%, while S&P 500 slumped 1.39%. Dow...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Wall Street indices are pulling back, dragged down by the tech sector. S&P 500 drops 1.3%, Nasdaq is down 2.6% and small-cap Russell 2000 declines...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) will report its Q2 2024 results before the launch of the Wall Street session tomorrow. As world's...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) shares are gaining 4% during today's session, after the drug and healthcare products manufacturer reported second-quarter...
Wall Street indices are taking a hit today, with tech sector driving the sell-off. Nasdaq-100 (US100) is down 2% on the day and drops to the lowest level...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly rreport on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small decline...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 drops below lower limit of market geometry US housing market and industrial production data surprise positively GitLab...
US housing market data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show building permits staying virtually unchanged compared to...
European indices extend declines ASML, Adidas, and Daimler Truck results in the background Attention turns to U.S. housing and industrial data Overall...
The biggest in Europe and one of the biggest in the world, advanced semiconductor producer, ASML (ASML.NL) loses today almost 6% despite stronger than...
Final Eurozone CPI for June came in 2.5% in line with expectations and previous reading. Monthly Final CPI came in 0.2% - also with no surprises. Source:...
In recent sessions on Wall Street, we have seen an impressive rise in the 'American' bull market marauders, of course the Russell 2000 Index (US2000)...
European indices contracts mostly lose, despite yesterday rally on Wall Street and DJIA at new all-time high U.S. industrial production in focus...
UK CPI in June came in 2% YoY vs 1.9% exp. and 2% previously (0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously) UK Core CPI came in 3.5% YoY vs 3.4% exp. and...
Wall Street indices closed yesterday's session near record highs. The Dow Jones rose nearly 1.9% and, supported by United Health Group's nearly...
Sentiment in the European market deteriorated during Tuesday's session. Germany's DAX lost 0.35% today, France's CAC40 lost 0.69%, and Britain's...
Gold futures are gaining nearly 1.6%, with yields on US 10-year US bonds falling 3 basic points, below 4.2%. Silver is also trading up 1.8% today. Following...
The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC has informed asset managers that U.S. Ethereum ETFs can begin trading starting July 23 this year. "The...
The International Monetary Fund presented today its quarterly World Economic Update. The IMF signalled that, the US using short-term debt is cheaper but...
