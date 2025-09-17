DE40: Fashion stocks under pressure from China data and corporate warnings 💡
European indices fall at the start of the week Fashion companies under pressure from China data and corporate warnings Swatch reports dismal results...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices fall at the start of the week Fashion companies under pressure from China data and corporate warnings Swatch reports dismal results...
NATGAS is starting the new trading week with nearly 2% declines. Natural gas is thus reacting to the forecast cooling in the US, especially in the central...
Cryptocurrencies are posting modest gains today, with the markets' attention focused on Bitcoin, which today overcame a key resistance level set by...
Wall Street Q2 2024 earnings season begun last week, with reports from major US banks. This week's earnings calendar will remain dominated with financial...
Assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life that took place at weekend campaign rally in Pensylvannia is a big news that is likely to remain high...
European indices set to open lower USD gains after Trump's assassination attempt Speech from Fed Chair Powell Earnings from BlackRock and...
US dollar launched new week's trading higher in response to weekend events in the United States There was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump's...
Wall Street indices trade higher today, with S&P 500 fully recovering from yesterday's drop and heading for the highest close in history. Nasdaq-100...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Summer lull is slowly setting in the markets, although it does not mean that there are no noteworthy events scheduled to follow. Traders will be offered...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Strong gains can be spotted on the European stock markets during the final trading session of the week. Rotation out of large caps and into small caps...
US CPI inflation data for June was released yesterday at 1:30 pm BST. The report positively surprised as inflation came in below expectations. The data...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Flash data from University of Michigan for July was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the headline Consumer...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 defends lower limit of local geometry Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan reported Q2 earnings today AT&T...
Wells Fargo - lower interest income Wells Fargo's results turned out to be mixed. The company achieved positive growth in revenues, increasing...
US PPI inflation report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. While data on US producers' price growth is always worth watching, it should be...
Dassault Systems (DSY) experienced a decline of more than 5% on Tuesday, July 5, following the release of second-quarter earnings forecasts that fell short...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม