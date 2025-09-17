AUDUSD - Recommendation from MUFG (08.07.2024)
MUFG has issued a recommendation on the AUDUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the AUDUSD pair under the following conditions: Entry...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Markets gain at the start of the week Exit Poll results of second round of elections in France initiating volatility in Europe Delivery Hero company...
The cryptocurrency market saw a rebound on Saturday after four days of intense declines. Bitcoin temporarily gained over 4.00%, reaching around $58,000....
The deciding vote in the French Parliamentary elections closed this evening, and the exit poll suggests a shock result. The winning party is the left alliance,...
The macroeconomic calendar today is relatively light and no events have been scheduled that could have an impact on global financial markets. However,...
Asia-Pacific indices record a declining session. Indexes from China are losing between 1.10-1.20%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index loses 0.30% and Australia's...
The indexes on Wall Street continue to rise after the NFP report. Both the US500 and US100 are trading at new historic highs. The report reinforced...
CFO Steven Wei Feng today left the company. The official reasons for his resignation are private and family problems. The CFO had held the role since 2019....
Indexes on Wall Street continue to rise following the NFP report. Both US500 and US100 are trading at new historical highs. The report strengthened expectations...
Several important reports worthy of investors' attention will be published next week, including the US CPI inflation report on Thursday. Moreover,...
Tesla has had a great start of this month. The company is already up more than 21% since the beginning of July. The recent gains in Tesla's stock are...
Wall Street opens higher Dollar loses slightly Bond yields lose for third consecutive session Weak NFP data reignited investor hopes for faster...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for Jun: Participation Rate: actual 65.3%; previous 65.4%; Full Employment Change: actual...
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) for June: 206k Expected: 190k vs. 272k previously Change in private employment.136k Expected: 160k vs. 222k...
Positive sentiment in the European stock market and gains in U.S. contracts support the DAX Continental (CON.DE) and Sartorius (SRT.DE) continue...
Analysts estimate that nonfarm payroll rose by 192,000 in June versus 272,000 in May Additional indicators in this report, namely unemployment...
Contracts for the Hang Seng index of Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK.cash) are trading down nearly 1.4% today. Recent weeks...
European indexes gain, followed by Wall Street benchmark contracts, with US100 gaining 0.3% Investors' attention focuses on US labour market data;...
Bitcoin is losing more than 7% today and capitulation of investors in the largest cryptocurrency, pressured so-called 'altcoins' market, leading...
French industrial production came in -2.1% MoM vs -0.5% exp. and 0.5% previously. It's another weak reading after higher than expected...
