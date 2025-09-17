BREAKING: German industrial production much weaker than expected
German industrial production (seasonally adjusted) in Germany dropped by -6.7% YoY vs -4.3% exp. and -3,86% previously Industrial production dropped...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
In the absence of Wall Street, yesterday's session saw gains in the major European indices, which followed the record closings of US indices on...
Thursday's session on international stock exchanges was characterized by slightly lower volatility due to the ongoing US holiday. Despite...
Results for 4Q23/24 Disappointing forecasts for 2025 Lack of innovation Valuation overview Chart analysis Nike's results for 4Q23/24...
The dollar is clearly the weakest currency among the G10 today. The dollar index (USDIDX) is down 0.23%, while the EURUSD rate has gained 0.27%. The sell-off...
Prior to the release of the Minutes, the market had priced in a 73% probability that the ECB would cut rates by 25 basis points in September. Here are...
In the absence of Wall Street (Independence Day holiday in the US), sentiment in European equity markets remains solid; DE40 gains nearly 0.2% Continental...
Bitcoin is losing today more than 5% with a price dropping to $57,000 level. As for now, Bitcoin price is almost 10% below the current Short-Term Holder's...
With the weakest ISM reading from the U.S. services sector in 4 years, which caused a sell-off in the US dollar and a drop in U.S. Treasury bond yields,...
UK Construction PMI for June came in 52.2 vs 54 exp. and 54.7 previously
Eurozone Construction PMI Actual 41.8 Previous 42.9 German Construction PMI Actual 39.7 Previous 38.5 Italian Construction PMI Actual 46.0 Previous...
After yesterday's record-breaking session on Wall Street and (except China) a rising session on stock exchanges in Asia, European index contracts...
Swiss CPI in June came in 1.3% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.4% previously (0% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.3% previously) Swiss Core CPI came in 1.1% YoY vs 1.3%...
German industrial orders came in -1.6% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.2% previously The reading weakened the EURUSD however volume and reaction to German data...
Trading on Wall Street today is halted, due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States. However, trading on Wall Street indices futures is...
Session on European stock market ended in positive sentiments among leading indices; DAX rallied more than 1.1%, CAC40 and FTSE gained 1.2% and...
US Federal Reserve Minutes from 11-12 June meeting. The vast majority of participants at the Fed's June meeting assessed US economic growth...
After yesterday's stock price rally, investors today continue to buy Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which were further supported by Elon Musk's comments....
NATGAS futures today almost didn't react to today EIA inventories change report which came in at 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs 29 bcf exp. and 52...
