EURGBP - recommendation from IFR (02.07.2024)
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
United States - JOLTs Job Openings for May: Actual: 8.140M; forecast 7.960M; previous 8.059M; There are 1.2 available jobs for...
Jerome Powell from the Fed and Christine Lagarde from ECB speaks today at banking ECB forum. Here are some of the comments: The US economy is still...
Wall Street loses slightly at the start of Tuesday's session A conference call with Powell and Lagarde is currently underway Tesla reports...
Crude oil has started July with gains, and the ongoing rally since the sell-off caused by the OPEC+ decision is certainly attracting interest from Federal...
President Biden communicated that if companies such as Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) and Eli Lilly (LLY.US) refuse to significantly reduce the price of prescription...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is down over 1.50% ahead of the US cash session opening. Investors are anticipating Tesla's quarterly vehicle delivery report for the...
Tuesday's session in Europe marked by declines Powell's speech and Lagarde's speech later in the day Investors are optimistic about...
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee advocates for cutting interest rates if US inflation continues to decline towards the 2%...
Oil Rising geopolitical tensions (Middle East, France, US) and the approaching hurricane season in the US are pushing oil prices sharply higher However,...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for Jun: CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5%...
Japanese Yen loses another 0.15% against the USD today, reaching new highs at 161.700. Global market confidence in the Japanese currency is declining,...
Today's macro calendar is relatively light. The most important events of the day will be the publication of the CPI report from the Eurozone, Jerome...
Asia-Pacific indices record an upward session. Indexes from China are gaining between 0.75-1.30%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains 1.40% testing...
Indexes on Wall Street ended the day slightly up. The US500 gained 0.20% to 5530 points, and the US100 increased by 0.45%, returning above 20000...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are up 7.00% today, reaching $210, the highest among all stocks in the SP500. This marks the fifth consecutive session of gains,...
Natural gas prices are down over 4% this week and are hovering around a critical support level of $2.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). While...
The cryptocurrency market is trading in a slightly better sentiments today, with Bitcoin and Ethereum gaining close to 2%. A weaker ISM reading from US...
The first round of accelerated elections in France is behind us. As many people expected, it led to a reduction in investor concerns about France's...
