DE40: DAX is still traded below pre-elections levels
DAX continues second consecutive week of gains Carmakers' sector supports gains Nike results cast a shadow over sportswear companies Deutz...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Market expects lowest PCE inflation reading this year Core inflation is expected to slow to as low as 2.6% y/y, monthly readings are expected to be...
Nike is falling nearly 15.00% in pre-market trading following yesterday's results for Q4 and the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024. CFO Matthew Friend...
Bitcoin is experiencing a moderate loss of around 0.15% today, dropping to the level of $61,500. Despite this, the price remains within the consolidation...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for Jun: Spanish CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Spanish CPI:...
In today's macroeconomic publication calendar, the key reports will be the CPI data for June from European countries and the PCE data from the USA...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous -0.3% QoQ; GDP (Q1): actual 0.3%...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Indexes from China slightly recover yesterday's losses gaining between 0.30-1.00%. Japan's...
European markets remain further pressured by political risks related to the French elections. France's CAC40 remains the leader of declines in the...
Rivian Automotvie following news of Volkswagen's investment of $1 billion this year and $5 billion in total over the next few years, gained more than...
According to comments from both companies, Voyager and Palantir (PLTR.US) will advance the space and defence partnership, as Voyager will implement Palantir...
Prices of the Solana cryptocurrency jumped nearly 10% after multiple sources provided verified information about the release of an application for a Solana-based...
US500 records flat session; US100 and US30 gain slightly Weakness in semiconductor sector offsets growth in software companies Arista Networks (ANET.US)...
Kansas City Fed Composite index came in -8 vs -4.5 exp. and -2 previously Manufacturing dropped to -11 vs -1 previously
Looking at global economic data and the performance of stock indices, it would be almost blind to say that companies in the aviation sector simply must...
Eia natural gas change bcf actual 52b (forecast 54b, previous 71b)
US Pending Home Sales (MoM): May: -2,1% Expected: 0,5% Previous -7,7% US Pending Home Sales took an unexpected decrease in May...
A number of macro reports from the United States were released at 1:30 pm BST today, including revised US GDP report for Q1 2024. As this is the third...
European indices mostly drop during Thursday's session A range of corporate news from Europe BofA raises recommendation on Kering shares General...
