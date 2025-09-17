Stock of the week - FedEx (27.06.2024)
FedEx jumped over 15% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Stock made the biggest single-day jump in history Cost-cutting is going well FedEx expects positive...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The dollar has been exceptionally strong in recent days, breaking above a significant resistance zone. Although the dollar index USDIDX is down today by...
As expected, the Riksbank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%. Riksbank Statement The Riksbank expects inflation to be 2.0% this...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several significant events. Investors should primarily focus on the final Q1 GDP report for the USA, durable...
Asia-Pacific indexes are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indexes are down between 1.30-1.50%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down 0.30%,...
Wall Street indices trade lower today, although off the daily lows. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones gains 0.1%, Nasdaq adds 0.2% and small-cap Russell...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) continue to pull back, dropping another 3% today. NATGAS dropped below June 17, 2024 low and reached the lowest level since...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPCAD currency pair. Morgan Stanley recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Shares of Whirlpool (WHR.US), US manufacturer of home appliances, launched today's trading with an over-20% bullish price gap and are holding onto...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show decline in all three...
US new home sales data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show new home sales at 633k, what would mark a 0.2% month-over-month...
Wall Street indices open lower US30 looks towards 39,300 pts support zone FedEx rallies over 10% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Rivian surges 30% on...
The USDJPY pair today broke above the 160 barrier, a zone not seen since 1986. The continuation of the pair's uptrend has accelerated recently on the...
European indices in mixed mood at the end of the first half of Wednesday's session Nvidia rebound boosts sentiment around European tech companies Better...
The Australian dollar is seeing significant appreciation today, with the AUDUSD pair gaining nearly 0.55% after Australia's inflation data for May...
Futures point to higher opening of European stock markets Consumer data from key European economies (Germany, France) and retail sales (UK) Speeches...
Germany GfK consumer sentiment came in -21,8 vs -19,5 exp. and -20,9 previously GfK informed that "the interruption of the recent upward trend...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session mostly higher, although weakness was evident in the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
