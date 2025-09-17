correction in the semiconductor sector ✂
Today's cash session in the USA is moderately bullish, extending dynamic gains in European markets in the first part of the day. However, there is...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, expressed cautious optimism about the cooling of inflation in a CNBC interview. He highlighted...
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for Jun: actual -15.1; previous -19.4; This month's Texas...
Flat opening on US stock exchanges 10-year Treasury yields slightly down The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) loses 0.40% Semiconductor sector continues...
Selling pressure on Bitcoin has intensified following the public announcement from Mt. Gox, revealing plans to start distributing assets stolen in a 2014...
The European Commission has informed Apple that its App Store policy potentially violates the Digital Markets Act (DMA), particularly by restricting app...
European markets gain at start of new week French banks rebound; automotive gains after tariff news Adnoc raises takeover bid for Covestro Overall...
Germany IFO Institute issued the latest set of its sentiment indices today at 9:00 am BST. Headline Business Climate index was expected to improve slightly...
Bitcoin records a weak opening of the week and loses similarly to Ethereum, about 2% The average short-term trader in BTC is currently trading at...
Major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have been trading lower during the weekend, continuing downward move launched in the first week of June. However,...
European indices set to open slightly higher German IFO index, Dallas Fed index Speeches from ECB, Fed and BoC members Index futures point...
Beginning of a new week on the markets is calm, with very light newsflow during the Asia-Pacific session Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's...
Wall Street indexes ended the week lower. The US500 is down 0.30%, and the US100 is down 0.40%. The largest declines were recorded by semiconductor...
The next week on the markets looks to be calmer in terms of scheduled market events and macro releases. Nevertheless, there will still be some noteworthy...
The cryptocurrency market has returned to declines after a brief recovery yesterday. Bitcoin falls below $64,000, losing 2.00% and thus trading below the...
The USDJPY pair extends its rally, approaching the zone of local highs (levels highest since 1990). On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Japan...
US indices open lower on the last day of the week Semiconductor sector leads the declines USDIDX gained in the first part of the day US bond...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 71B; forecast 69B; previous 74B; Volatility after publication...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for May: actual 4.11M; forecast 4.08M; previous 4.14M; actual -0.7% MoM;...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.7; forecast 51.0; previous 51.3; S&P...
