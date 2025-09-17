Chart of the day - AUDUSD (18.06.2024)
Policy announcement from Reserve Bank of Australia was a key event of today's Asia-Pacific session. AUD has been muted at first as RBA left interest...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales data in the spotlight German ZEW index for June on the agenda Number of speeches from...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading at new record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.77%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% higher, Nasdaq rallied 0.94%...
Wall Street indices recovered from lower opening and are trading higher, with S&P 500 gaining 0.8% and approaching 5,500 pts mark. Nasdaq jumps...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the AUDCHF currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Pullback on the US natural gas market (NATGAS) extended into a new week. NATGAS launched new week's trading with a bearish price gap and continued...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on EURGBP at the following levels: Entry...
Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. Rates are expected to remain at 12-year highs,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on USDJPY at the following...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on EURJPY at the following...
Bitcoin started the week in a weaker sentiment and the price of the largest cryptocurrency is once again losing nearly 2%, approaching $65,000. Comments...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on EURJPY at the following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices open Russell 2000 tests 2,000 pts area Aaron's rallies over 30%, AMC Networks slumps 11% Wall Street indices...
New York Fed Empire manufacturing index for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report is often overlooked by markets and does not trigger any...
DAX gains slightly after last week's weak end Adidas launches internal investigation into potential bribery allegations Investor attention...
Cryptocurrencies are extending declines at the start of the week. Bitcoin lost nearly 0.7% at the start of Monday's session, Ethereum nearly 1.5%,...
Despite worse sentiment in Asia, futures point to higher opening in Europe A light macro calendar ahead, however, some volatility may be provided...
Friday's trading on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. The Nasdaq technology index was the only benchmark to post any intraday gains, nevertheless...
