Daily summary: Nvidia gains 2%📈 Nasdaq is outperforming over Wall Street indices again
Wall Street is mostly down minimally today. The S&P 500 loses 0.12%, the Dow Jones loses 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 gains 0.3% Among BigTech Nvidia...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Gold futures gains today almost 1.3% as US 10-year treasury yields dropped to 4.21% the lowest level since 1 April 2024. Loretta Mester, chair of the Cleveland...
The Fed's hawkish stance surprised the market, leading to gains in the USD market in the second half of the week. The market's attention is now...
Cryptocurrencies are extending the declines at the end of the week, which has to do with the strength of the U.S. dollar and the massive declines seen...
Wall Street is losing at the start of today's session. US30 and US500 are losing 0.7% and 0.35% respectively, US100 is trading flat US consumer...
Today, US macro data came in mixed. Both import and export prices dropped, but prelim inflation expectations according to University of Michigan risen...
University of Michigan sentiments came in 65.6 vs 72 expected and 69.1 previously Expectations: 67.6 vs 72 exp. and 68.8 previously Current condition:...
Today, macro reading from the US fuelled a perspective of disinflationary effects in the economy, with both import and export prices falling faster than...
DAX continues declines, recording its worst week this year Euro 2024 is expected to deliver more than €1 billion to the German economy Defense...
ECB policymakers Mario Centeno, Mārtiņš Kazāks, and Bostjan Vasle collectively highlight a cautious and data-dependent approach to monetary policy....
Stock market indices from the Old Continent are struggling this week. Spike in political uncertainty triggered by snap parliamentary elections being called...
Adobe (ADBE.US) reported second-quarter earnings for 2024 that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driving its shares up by 17% in after-hours trading....
Bank of Japan meeting was a big event of today's Asia-Pacific session. Japanese central bank kept interest rates unchanged in the 0.00-0.10% range,...
European indices set for higher opening University of Michigan data for June Speeches from ECB and Fed members Final CPI reports for May from...
Swedish CPI inflation report for May was released today at 7:00 am BST and turned out to be a hawkish surprise. Headline CPI inflation slowed much less...
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq jumped 0.33%, Dow Jones dropped 0.17% and small-cap Russell 2000 dropped...
American indices are slightly in retreat today, struggling to surpass yesterday's closing levels. The S&P 500 is up about 0.1%, the Dow Jones...
Bitfarms gains over 13.00% despite negative sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market and declines in most cryptocurrency-related companies. The increase...
Boeing dips another 1.00% today following further reports of safety and aircraft quality issues. The company is investigating a new quality issue with...
