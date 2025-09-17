WTI halts declines in key short-term support area
Oil has been trading higher in the morning and early afternoon, gaining as much as 1.5% at one point. However, situation took a U-turn following release...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
The big day of the week is here. While investors were already offered US CPI report for May earlier today, there is one more big event scheduled - FOMC...
Grain market traders are waiting today for estimates of global supply and demand for agricultural commodities, the US USDA's WASDE report. The report...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a moderate drop...
Although today's CPI inflation reading does not change the likelihood of a change to the level of rates at Fed meeting today, it likely alters the...
Wall Street opens higher after US CPI data US500 jumps above 5,400 pts Oracle at fresh all-time highs after earnings release Wall Street indices...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for May: CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; CPI, n.s.a:...
Oracle is trading +8.40% higher at US$130.40 per share in trading ahead of the opening of the US cash session following the release of Q4 and full year...
DAX with gains ahead of US inflation data Oracle's strong results may give positive sentiment to SAP Evotec achieves new milestone...
CPI inflation for May should not bring many surprises and is unlikely to change the view from the Federal Reserve The labour market remains strong,...
Today's session will bring more volatility among a range of assets correlated directly and indirectly with US monetary policy. At 12:30 PM GMT, investors...
European index contracts open higher CPI inflation reading from the US, the main driver of volatility in the afternoon part of the session Fed forecast...
UK GDP Estimate QoQ: 0% vs -0.05% exp. and 0.4% previously UK GDP 3M/3M: 0.7% vs 0.7% exp. and 0.6% previously UK GDP estimate YoY: 0.6% vs 0.6%...
U.S. indices closed yesterday's session mostly higher; the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.3% and closed at a new...
Wall Street indexes consolidate at the highest levels in anticipation of tomorrow's CPI report and the FOMC decision. The US500 reduces...
The June 2024 Short-Term Energy Outlook by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) presents several forecasts for energy prices and production...
Strengthening dollar and yields are putting pressure on Bitcoin, ahead of tomorrow's US data: CPI inflation, the Fed decision and the Powell conference....
Wheat is rebounding today from levels of $606 per bushel to close to $630 after a record sell-off of more than 15%. In the absence of any significant news...
Apple gains 5.10%, breaking to new all-time highs above $200 per share. The main driver of the increase is the announcement of new products and progress...
