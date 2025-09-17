DE40: DAX under pressure ahead of key NFP report 📉
DAX falls ahead of NFP report Morgan Stanley cuts recommendation on LEG Immobilien (LEG.DE) and Vonovia (VNA.DE) PNE (PNE3.DE) sells its US operations...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Nagel: Highlighted gradual improvement in private consumption and exports, with strong wage growth and stubborn service inflation. Emphasized data-driven...
Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade are losing more than 2% today, after yesterday sell-off, because traders see better US weather and advanced harvesting...
At 1:30 pm BST, we will learn the key NFP report, depicting the state of the US labor market in May. Analysts estimate that non-farm employment...
According to data released today, the amount of gold held by the People's Bank of China in May remained unchanged at 72.80 million troy ounces. This...
Q1 GDP Eurozone came in line with expectations YoY at 0.4% vs 0.4% in the first reading and 0.4% previously Q1 Eurozone GDP was also flat at...
Bitcoin is gaining 0.45% today and is once again above the $71,000 level. However, the resistance above this level is strong enough that even record ETF...
Today's macro calendar includes several important publications that could impact global financial markets. Investors will be primarily focused on the...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for April: German Imports: actual 2.0% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are rising by approximately 0.85% to even 1.45%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index...
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 bps, as expected; however, it communicated that the path for inflation in 2024 will be bumpy and...
Oil futures gains almost 2% today as Brent reacted with sizeable gains after EBC cut rates first time since 2019 and Denmark's central bank decision,...
Today we can see that futures on silver are rising more than 3.5% and we can see the reason of that in some 'dovish' data and market climate. Yesterday...
U.S. index contracts traded mostly slightly lower, with Nvidia (NVDA.US) losing 1% Dovish US data - benefit claims higher, revised labor costs sharply...
Danish central bank cuts key rate to 3,35% vs 3,6% previously
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF came in 98B (Forecast 92B, Previous 84B). Futures on NATGAS reacted to data with sizable decline. Source: xStation5
European Central Bank cut interest rates in Eurozone by 25 basic points. ECB chair, Christine Lagarde is now on the press conference to comment this move...
Gap Inc (GPS.US), one of the largest US fashion retailers, has been taking a hit this week and is trading 8% week-to-date lower. However, this drop comes...
DAX erases some gains after ECB decision Investors await conference call with Lagarde Sportswear companies gain after Lululemon results Overall...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 222.25K; previous 223.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
