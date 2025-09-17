BREAKING: ECB cuts rates by 25 basis points!
European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were cut by 25 basis points, in-line...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Chicago wheat futures gain more than 0.7% today and rising from $645 per bushel to $652 after Russian Sovecon lowered expected Russian crop forecast to...
Contracts for the US100 on the Nasdaq100 technology index gained over 2.00% at yesterday’s session close, breaking above the 19,000-point level and...
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.US) are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's session on Wall Street after the athletic apparel...
Monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank is a key market event of the day. Rate announcement is scheduled for 1:15 pm BST, with ECB President...
Global arms giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) is facing another wave of orders for modern F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. Israel announced Tuesday that it...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Factory Orders for April: German Factory Orders: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.4%...
Today's macro calendar is also filled with important publications. The key event of the day is the ECB's interest rate decision. The market consensus...
Indices in the US ended yesterday's session with strong gains. Both the US500 and US100 contracts closed at new historic highs. The US500 gained...
European indices ended today's trading higher. The German DAX gained 0.89% intraday, the French CAC40 added 0.87%, and the Polish WIG20 rose...
ANZ has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair, with the following parameters. Entry...
Wall Street opens higher Strong ISM data curbs some gains Bond yields are trading lower The dollar remains mostly unchanged Markets in the...
US, change in oil inventories: now: 1.23 million. Expected: -1.9 million barrels vs -4.16 million previously Change in gasoline inventories: Currently:...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for May: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.8; forecast 51.0; previous 49.4; ISM Non-Manufacturing...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision at 2:45 pm BST today. Bank was expected to deliver the first rate cut of a new easing cycle...
Yesterday, 10 US spot Bitcoin ETFs noted record $886.8 million net inflows, which helped the biggest cryptocurrency bounce back above $70.000. More than...
US ADP report, employment change (May) came in 152k vs 175k exp. and 192k previously. ADP Chief Economist, Richardson 'Job gains and pay growth...
European markets in good mood at the start of the second half of Wednesday's trading ADP data, BoC and MPC decisions, and ISM report for the services...
The world's largest currency pair, the Eurodollar is trading almost 0.1% lower today. Investors learned about the composite and services PMI readings...
