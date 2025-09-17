Economic calendar: US durable goods orders revision, API oil inventories report
European indices open lower CHF weakens after in-line CPI reading Second-tier data from Europe and United States European indices launched...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Swiss CPI inflation data for May was released today at 7:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show annual inflation remaining unchanged at 1.4% YoY, but monthly...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Dow Jones dropped 0.30%, Nasdaq jumped 0.56% and small-cap Russell...
Wall Street indices launched the new week's trading on a positive note, but have erased gains during the session and now trade lower S&P 500...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Oil is taking a hit today following yesterday's OPEC+ decision. While decision to extend the main 3.66 million barrel production cut through 2025 was...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Meme-stocks are in the centre of attention once again, with GameStop (GME.US) launching today's cash trading with an over-70% bullish price gap. While...
US ISM manufacturing data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show headline index improving slightly, but also remaining...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 tests 2,100 pts resistance zone GameStop surges 70% as interest in meme-stocks revives Stericycle rallies...
The Mexican peso is significantly weakening after Claudia Sheinbaum's victory in the presidential elections in Mexico. Sheinbaum was the candidate...
European markets gain at the start of Monday's session Manufacturing ISM PMI data in the spotlight Delaware court ruling takes GSK shares 10%...
While it seemed in mid-May that the uproar over GameStop and ‘meme’ stocks had disappeared as quickly as it had appeared, it looks like the...
Contracts based on US gas (NATGAS) are already up nearly 5.5% today. Energy markets are reacting today to OPEC+'s decision to extend production cuts....
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a better mood today, although global investors have been buying the dollar and selling off the euro since the early...
หนึ่งในข้อมูลสำคัญของเศรษฐกิจสหรัฐฯ จะถูกเผยแพร่ในสัปดาห์นี้ นั่นคือรายงาน NFP (Non-Farm Payroll) ที่ประกาศเมื่อวันศุกร์ เวลา 19:30 น. ตามเวลาไทย อย่างไรก็ตาม...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 47.3 (est 47.4; prev 47.4) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 45.4 (est 45.4; prev 45.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...
OPEC+ extends headline oil production cut of 3.66 million brk per day until the end of 2025 (previously until the end of 2024) OPEC+ extends voluntary...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD pair. The euro has held up well despite global indices correcting, preventing the strength of...
