Three markets to watch this week (03.06.2024)
A number of key reports from the U.S. economy and, in particular, the U.S. labor market will be published during the current week. The most important of...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Futures point to higher opening of markets in Europe ISM PMI data from the US in focus The new week of trading in global markets promises to...
The new trading week in global markets promises to be optimistic. The negation of the declining momentum during Friday's session on Wall Street...
The last session on European trading floors was dictated by buyers, despite noticeably weaker sentiment on Wall Street. The DAX, FTSE and CAC40 posted...
With no directly catalyst or data released, futures on COFFEE are losing today almost 5% today. We can find the reason of it in change in Vietnam weather,...
After today's PCE data from the US, the market is behaving in an interesting way; yields and the dollar are falling, but so are risky assets like stocks,...
Wall Street erases a good portion of the gains at the opening. US100 loses slightly US PCE data came in as expected, but reaction was dovish U.S....
US PCE data (for April) Headline (annual). 2.7% Expected: 2.7% YoY. Previous: 2.7% YoY Headline (monthly). 0.25% Expected: 0.25% MoM. Previous:...
European markets lose slightly ahead of US PCE report Frasers Group boosts investment in Hugo Boss Deutsche Bank expects weaker performance in bond...
Release of the US PCE inflation data for April is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and will also include monthly...
Flash CPI inflation reading for May for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small acceleration to 2.5%...
USDJPY is breaking above the upper limit of a short-term range this morning, returning above 157.00 mark. Data from Japan released during the Asia-Pacific...
French inflation data for May was released today at 7:45 am BST and came in mixed. On one hand, headline CPI inflation remained unchanged at 2.2% YoY,...
European index futures point to slightly lower open CPI data from Europe, PCE report from US Canadian Q1 GDP growth expected to accelerate European...
German retail sales report for April was released today at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a small dip in monthly retail sales and a strong 2.5%...
Wall Street indices traded lower yesterday, with S&P 500 dropping 0.60%, Dow Jones moving 0.86% lower and Nasdaq slumping over 1% In spite of...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Thursday's session Salesforce shares lose 17% early in the session Numerous quarterly...
US Gross Domestic Product Q1, 2nd Reading: Actual: 1.3% q/q. Forecast: 1.2% q/q. Previous: 1.6% q/q GDP Price Deflator: 3.1% q/q....
The South African rand trades lower against the U.S. dollar (USDZAR) today, as early election projections showed a sharp drop in electoral support for...
