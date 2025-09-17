DE40: DAX in zone of yesterday's closing price ahead of US GDP reading
DAX in the zone of yesterday's closing prices on the spot market US GDP reading at 1:30 pm BST SAP under pressure from weak Salesforce...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The global reaction to the US 10-year note breaking out above the 4.6% barrier has not gone unnoticed by Asia-Pacific equity markets. The Hang Seng Index...
- European equity futures point to a lower opening for the Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark - Investors' attention will turn today towards the GDP reading...
Thursday's session in APAC markets once again came under pressure from rising US debt yields (currently at 4.6%). Japan's Nikkei lost nearly...
Wall Street indices are pulling back today - S&P 500 drops 0.6%, Dow Jones trades 1% lower, Nasdaq declines 0.4% and small-cap Russell 2000 slumps...
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.US) is one of the best performing US companies today. Stock rallies over 20% following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings...
NATGAS is trading over 5% lower today, with US financial media pointing to a slightly cooler weather. On the other hand, looking at the 6-10 day weather...
COCOA is the best performing commodity today, with front-month futures contract jumping 8%! Fundamental outlook is the driver of the move with WeatherDesk...
American Airlines (AAL.US) are plunging around 15% today, with company's share price dropping to the lowest level since the beginning of November 2023....
Brent traded slightly above $80 per barrel just a few days ago. In the context of inflation, this may not seem low, but it is far from the peaks of the...
US indices open lower amid spike in US yields US500 drops to 1-week low Profit warning from American Airlines pressures US airline stocks Marathon...
Dick's Sporting Goods reported results above expectations for 1Q24. In particular, investors welcomed the raising of full-year forecasts. The company...
Flash CPI data for May from Germany was a key macro release from Europe scheduled for today. Report was released at 1:00 pm BST and was expected to show...
DAX falls by nearly 0.8% At 1 p.m. BST reading of preliminary CPI data for May Siemens Energy AG (ENR.DE) considers cutting 4,100 vacancies Overall...
Oil prices gain today slightly, with Brent reaching $84.5 per barrel, before the API report which will be published at 8:40 PM GMT. The main reason for...
The USDJPY pair has risen since yesterday from around 156.9 to 157.2 today, following comments from the Bank of Japan's Adachi, who, while suggesting...
The European Central Bank is moving closer to easing monetary policy and the first rate cut, which is practically a foregone conclusion as early as next...
Index contracts in Europe are trading lower EURUSD strengthens in anticipation of CPI from Germany, following Gfk Germany sentiment higher than forecasts Investors...
Gfk Consumer Sentiments from Germany came in -20.9 vs -22.5 exp. and -24.2 previously EURUSD pair reacted slightly to this data signalling improvement...
