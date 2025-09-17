Morning wrap (29.05.2024)
Stocks and bonds in Asia fell. Investors evaluated the effects of the higher Treasury yields after Hawkish comments from the chair of Minneapolis Federal...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Stocks and bonds in Asia fell. Investors evaluated the effects of the higher Treasury yields after Hawkish comments from the chair of Minneapolis Federal...
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May beat economists' forecasts and rose to 102 (vs. April's value: 97 and forecasts:...
Cocoa futures are gaining more than 6% today. Ghana's cocoa regulator said it will borrow up to $1.5 billion by September to finance spot purchases...
Medical technology and supplies company Semler Scientific (SMLR.US) revealed that has bought 581 BTC for about $40 million. Following this announcement,...
U.S. index contracts lose slightly, despite more than 4% rise in Nvidia (NVDA.US) Euphoria on shares of Crowdstrike (CRWD.US), Semler Scientific (SMLR.US)...
US Conference Board consumer sentiment index came in 102 vs 96 exp. and 97 previously (revised to 97.5)
Choir of ECB members who express their support for a rate cut at next week's meeting is growing. Mario Centeno, head of Portuguese central bank and...
Salesforce scheduled to report fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings this week Revenue growth is seen little changed compared to fiscal-Q4 2024 Expected slowdown...
European indices under downward pressure DAX tries to stay in the zone of yesterday's closes Deutsche Bank analysts boost sentiment around Symrise Overall...
Oil The OPEC+ meeting has been moved from June 1 to June 2 and will be conducted as a video meeting The lack of a physical meeting may indicate...
A flurry of discount offers on the shelves of major Chinese retail chains led to a jump in demand for iPhone phones in April. The latest data from the...
The dollar is once again one of the weaker G10 currencies today. However, the turning point could be the opening of the cash session on Wall Street after...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light compared to the rest of the current week. At 01:30 PM BST, the industrial production price index...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are recording both gains and losses. CH50Cash is down by 0.23%,...
The first trading day of a new week was marked with limited liquidity and action on the markets as US and UK traders were off for holidays European...
A clear improvement on the cryptocurrency market can be spotted in the second half of Monday's trading. While no news surfaced that could explain this...
NATGAS gains nearly 1.7% during today's session and attempts to regain some ground after impact of Friday's futures contract rollover. The bullish...
The first trading day of a new week is marked with market calmness. This can be explained with market holidays in the United States and the United Kingdom,...
EUR moved lower in the afternoon, erasing all the daily gains. The move was triggered by comments from ECB members Rehn, Villeroy and Lane. Each of the...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม