Morning Wrap (24.05.2024)
The last session of the week in APAC markets resulted in declines in most of the major indexes from the region. Japan's Nikkei is losing nearly...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Nvidia presented great financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, announced a stock split and a dividend increase. In response, the company's...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) is losing nearly 4% today, but at one point the network switch and data center company's stock was losing nearly 7%. The...
Gold futures are losing 1.5% today as bond yields rise and the dollar index (USDIDX) rebounds, following strong preliminary US PMI data for May. The market...
Bitcoin loses 2.7% today and drops below $68.000 level as US dollar and yields surged after much stronger than expected US flash PMI readings. Strong...
US Kansas City Fed Composute came in -2 vs -7 and -8 previously (-1 in Manufacturing vs -13 previously)
EIA Natural Gas inventories change came in 78 bcf (billion cubic feets) vs 85 bcf exp. and 70 bcf previously. NATGAS loses after US inventories change...
U.S. indexes gain, driven by Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares but gains slowed somewhat after the open, and the PMI reading put additional pressure on stock...
Nvidia showed its results for 1Q25. The company again beat expectations. Revenues of the most important Data Center segment rose 427%...
US new homes sales for April came in 634 k vs 678 k exp. and 693 k previously (revised to 665 k) (-4.7% vs -2.2% exp. and 8.8% previously) Reading...
US S&P PMI Services came in 54.8 (the highest since May 2023) vs 51.2 exp. and 51.3 previously US S&P PMI Manufacturing PMI came in 50.9...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,794K; forecast 1,794K; previous 1,786K; Initial...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair, with the following parameters. Entry...
Ethereum is gaining 0.70% today, returning above $3,800. This week could be crucial for the cryptocurrency market due to several significant catalysts. One...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data: S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: actual 52.8; forecast 54.0; previous 54.1; S&P...
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for May: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 52.3; forecast 52.0; previous 51.7; HCOB Eurozone...
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for May: French HCOB Manufacturing PMI May P: 46.7 (est 45.9; prev 45.3) HCOB Services PMI...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting publications. The most important of these will be the PMI releases for the services and...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. The biggest gains are seen in Japan's Nikkei 225 (+0.90%), Australia's...
