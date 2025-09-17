Strong Recovery for EUR/USD as Downward Trend Line is Broken
The EUR/USD pair has shown a strong recovery over the past few weeks, with buyers breaking through a significant technical level. The downward trend line,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. There are no macroeconomic releases in the events that could have a major impact on the global...
The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to do well, with Bitcoin's price already rebounding more than 15% from April's lows. At the same...
Asia-Pacific indices record a moderately upward session. Indexes from China gain the most, between 0.60-0.70%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains...
Major indexes in the USA end the day around opening levels. US500 gains 0.10% and US100 remains unchanged at 0.00%. In Europe, most stock...
The next week may be big in terms of market volatility as there are a number of top-tier events scheduled. Traders will be offered FOMC minutes, earnings...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) experienced a surge in trading volumes this week, driven by increased activity in GameStop and other meme stocks, boosting its shares...
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are extending the wave of gains initiated after the reading of lower US CPI data. The most popular cryptocurrency broke...
Contracts are noted with a slight increase Bond yields are rising The dollar is also gaining The last day of this week looks quite interesting....
Silver continues its strong rebound for the second week in a row and is on track to close above $30 per ounce barrier, the highest point since February...
ANZ has issued a recommendation on the EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair at the following levels: Entry...
European indices trade lower DE40 drops to 1-week low Lanxess plunges after downgrades at BNPP Exane and Jefferies European stock market indices...
Highlight of today's Asia-Pacific session was release of monthly activity data for April from China. Data can be best described as mixed, with industrial...
European indices set for lower opening Final CPI data for April from euro area due at 10:00 am BST Speeches from Fed, ECB and BoE members European...
Wall Street indices traded pulled back slightly from record highs yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones ticked 0.10% lower and Nasdaq declined...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade flat, Dow Jones gains 0.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 drops 0.6% Dow Jones was...
Walmart (WMT.US) rallies over 6% today, following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings report (calendar February - April 2024). US retailer reported results...
US natural gas prices have been climbing recently. NATGAS is trading over 50% above local lows reach in mid-April. There was quite a noticeable futures...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
