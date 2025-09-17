Stock of the week - Cisco Systems (16.05.2024)
Cisco Systems reported fiscal-Q3 results on Wednesday Earnings turned out to be better-than-expected Company boost full-year revenue forecast Spike...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Wall Street indices open mixed US30 breaks above 40,000 pts mark Deere & Co drops after lowering full-year profit outlook Wall Street indices...
US industrial production report for April was released today at 2:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show small increases in industrial and manufacturing...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 222K; forecast 219K; previous 232K; Jobless Claims...
US housing market data for April was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small month-over-month increase in building permits as...
AlphaValue downgrades Porsche stock Investors fear maintenance of hawkish Fed bankers' stance General market situation: Thursday's...
IFR has released a recommendation on the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair at the following levels: Entry...
Japan's economy experienced a more significant contraction than anticipated in the first quarter of 2024, with an annualized decrease of 2.0% compared...
Yesterday's CPI data stirred investors' emotions and was a catalyst for dynamic gains in the stock markets. However, the report itself was not...
Stock indices from Asia-Pacific are recording a rising session following record gains on Wall Street the previous day. Chinese indices are gaining...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by US CPI reading for April. S&P 500 gains 1%, Dow Jones adds 0.7%, while Nasdaq jumps 1.2% US...
Monday.com (MNDY.US), US software company, rallies almost 20% and is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. The move higher in company's...
Cocoa futures are trading higher for the second day in a row, gaining around 7% today. This comes after a record single-day plunge on Monday, when cocoa...
Precious metals are enjoying strong gains today, with US CPI data providing fuel for the move. While US CPI report for April was more or less in-line with...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a decline in headline...
Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI reading US500 tested 5,300 pts area GameStop and AMC drop as meme stock rally eases Wall Street...
Today's US inflation reading came in roughly in line with expectations, marking the first U.S. inflation reading this year that didn't surprise...
The meme stock rush that fueled Wall Street excitement in 2021 has once again swept the stock market. The alleged return of legendary user @RoaringKitty,...
Key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April - has just been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
