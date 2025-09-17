US boosts tariffs on Chinese goods
White House announced new tariffs on imported goods from China. The announcement primarily increases rates on already existing tariffs. It is said that...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
German ZEW economic research institute publish a new set of its monthly indicators at 10:00 am BST today. Data for May was expected to show an improvement...
GBP gained slightly after release of disappointing UK jobs report for March today at 7:00 am BST. However, those gains turned out to be short-lived and...
EURUSD is one of the FX pairs to watch today. The first potential source of volatility will come with the release of German ZEW index for May at 10:00...
European indices set for flat opening US PPI inflation for April, German ZEW index for May Fed Chair Powell to take part in discussion with ECB...
UK jobs report for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small employment gain as well as an uptick in unemployment rate....
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones declined 0.21% while Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 added around...
Inflation expectations in the US are rising in the short to medium term. The Fed's Consumer Expectations Survey, released, suggests that inflation...
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Data Center today released the April 2024 Survey of Consumer Expectations. According to the report, expectations...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
The first Wall Street trading session of a new week is marked with a strong rally on shares associated with 2021 memestock mania. GameStop rallies over...
Wall Street starts new week of trading higher Meme stocks and Apple the main topics of the day BofA downgrades shares of Penn Entertainment Wall...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
สัปดาห์นี้ตลาดอาจมีความผันผวนมากขึ้นเนื่องจากนักเทรดจะได้รับรายงานที่น่าสนใจจำนวนมากจากสหรัฐอเมริกา นอกจากนั้น รายงานรายได้จากผู้ค้าปลีกรายใหญ่ที่สุดในสหรัฐฯ...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 is slowly heading to a close, with the majority of large US companies having already reported their results. Nevertheless...
Bitcoin gains 2.30% and is testing the resistance level at $63,000 again. After a relatively weaker opening at the start of the day, the price of BTC even...
This week, the EUR/USD pair will be in the spotlight as important data about the American economy is released. Investors will be closely monitoring the...
Today is a relatively light day in terms of macroeconomic publications. There are no events scheduled on the calendar that could have a more significant...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Japan's Nikkei 225 index (-0.20%) and the FTSE China A50 index (-0.40%) are losing slightly....
