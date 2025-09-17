Daily Summary: FOMC members maintain conservative stance 📌
Indices in the USA end the day around their opening levels. After a slight gains at the start of the session, the gains were then partially given...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The second phase of Friday's trading session on international financial markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. The US dollar regained...
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized the need for the central bank to proceed with caution and deliberation as it works towards achieving...
Indices open higher Bond yields gain Dollar also slightly positive On the last day of this week, equity market indices continue to rise, gaining...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 68.8; forecast...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for April: Unemployment Rate: actual 6.1%; forecast 6.2%; previous 6.1%; Participation...
Novavax (NVAX.US) shares are gaining nearly 120% before the start of this week's final trading session on the back of the signing of a $1.2 billion...
DAX at new historic highs Demand side dominates during the first half of Friday's session Investment banks review their analytical coverage...
Gold is trading at its highest levels in almost three weeks and has gained 1.3%, approaching the USD 2380 per ounce level. It is just 2.3% short of its...
Hang Seng rallied almost 2.5% today and was the best performing major stock market index from Asia-Pacific region. The move higher was triggered by a Bloomberg...
European indices open higher ECB minutes and Canadian jobs data for April Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed members European stock market indices...
UK data pack including GDP data for Q1 2024 and industrial production data for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a positive...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, with all major US benchmarks booking gains. S&P 500 gained 0.51%, Dow Jones moved 0.85%...
Wall Street indices rebound in the second half of the session despite a weaker opening. The US500 gains 0.40% and the US100 0.30%. Improved...
AppLovin (APP.US) gains over 18% after quarterly earnings release. AppLovin's first quarter of 2024 showcased a robust performance with significant...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 79B (Forecast 87B, Previous 59B)
The dollar is losing in reaction to key resistance Bond yields largely unchanged Volatility on Wall Street is very low Indices are opening flat On...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 231K (est 212K, prevR 209K) US100 bid into this print so far. Of course, a single reading does not accurately depict...
Walt Disney released fiscal-Q2 results this week Stock matched sales expectations and beat profit expectations New 2024 EPS growth outlook seen...
