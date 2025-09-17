Pound reverses initial declines after Bailey's comments
Pound reverses initial declines after the governor Bailey said, that that the bank is not yet at the point to cut the base rate Other comments: Inflationary...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Pound reverses initial declines after the governor Bailey said, that that the bank is not yet at the point to cut the base rate Other comments: Inflationary...
- BoE decision on interest rates. Actual: 5.25%. Expectations: 5.25%. Previously: 5.25%. Distribution of bankers' votes (hike-hold-lower)....
Sentiment in Europe cools slightly DAX, however, gains 0.4% and struggles to retest historic highs Mercedes-Benz and Vonovia lose after dividend...
ARM Holdings (ARM.US) published fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report yesterday after close of the market session. While results for the January-March 2024 quarter...
The most important macro event of today's session in all likelihood will be the Bank of England's decision on interest rates. It is widely believed...
Futures point to conservative opening of European cash session Japanese yen gives back gains fueled by verbal FX interventions Investors'...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street somewhat cooled bullish investor sentiment.The technology Nasdaq lost 0.18%, the smaller-cap Russell 2000 fell...
Wall Street indices are trading mostly lower today, snapping a 4-day rally. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Nasdaq trades 0.3% lower and small-cap Russell 2000...
ARM Holdings (ARM.US) is scheduled to announce its fiscal-Q4 2024 results today after close of the Wall Street session. Report will be closely watched...
Oil is bouncing off 2-month lows, which were reached earlier today. Crude prices was down as much as 2% earlier today, but has fully recovered from and...
Tesla (TSLA.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. The move lower was triggered by a report from Reuters. News agency reported that...
Japanese media, precisely TV Tokyo, informed that Japan has intervened in the FX market last week. Report is based on information from anonymous Japanese...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an over-million...
Wall Street opens lower US2000 with potential head and shoulders pattern Big post-earnings moves on Arista, Shopify, Reddit and ZoomInfo Wall...
Over the past 13 weeks, Wall Street-listed companies have announced their willingness to buy back more than $383 billion worth of their own shares, the...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) is taking a hit in US premarket trading today. Stock sinks 7% following release of Q1 2024 earnings report. Company reported...
European indices continue upward wave German DAX clears the way to test the zone of historical peaks Quarterly results from Puma, BMW and Siemens...
Today, the dollar is exceptionally strong in the first part of the day. The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) is gaining 0.16%, and earlier in the day, the increases...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม