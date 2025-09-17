BREAKING: EURSEK gains after Riksbank cuts interest rates 🎯
Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 3.75% (Forecast 3.75%, Previous 4.00%) The Riksbank reduced the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75% as...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 3.75% (Forecast 3.75%, Previous 4.00%) The Riksbank reduced the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75% as...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, however, investors' attention will be focused on the statements of FOMC members in the latter...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for March: German Industrial Production: actual -3.35% YoY; previous -5.16% YoY; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a down session. The biggest losses are observed in the Japanese Nikkei 225 index (-1.20%) and the Singapore SG20cash...
Tuesday's trading session on the Old Continent brought sizable gains in almost all indices. German DAX gained 1.45%, French CAC40 added 0.99%, and...
Cocoa is rebounding by almost 14% today, which is probably the biggest daily spike ever. Of course, the market closes at 6:30 pm GMT, so some of the movement...
Neel Kashkari of the U.S. Fed just commented on the latest NFP data from the U.S. and hinted at possible further steps by the Federal Reserve in terms...
Arista Networks is a major player in the artificial intelligence space, albeit in a different segment than chipmakers. Arista is a provider of data center...
Apple (AAPL.US) has just launched a live broadcast in which it shares with the public the new iPad tablet offering. The company's shares are...
- Canada, Ivey PMI for April. Actual: 63.0. Expected: 58.1. Previous: 57.5 It is worth noting that much of the rebound in the Ivey PMI index...
Disney results in focus Palantir's lower forecasts lift the company's shares by nearly 10% The Wall Street indices started Tuesday's...
The entertainment industry giant released its 2Q24 results today (the company's fiscal year does not align with the calendar year). The company exceeded...
Ferrari will always deliver one less car than the market demands. These are the words of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Italian sports car company, which...
Oil Speculations arise regarding the extension of voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ countries for the second half of this year Saudi Arabia is...
European indices continue upward wave German DAX breaks above key resistance zone Zalando and UBS quarterly results Overall market situation: Almost...
European carbon emission prices are taking a hit today. EMISS trades over 3% lower on the day as higher usage of renewable energy and increase supply of...
Rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia was the highlight of today's Asia-Pacific session. Central bank was expected to keep rates unchanged...
European indices open higher Second-tier data from Europe and Canada, Fed and ECB speakers Earnings reports from Walt Disney, Arista Networks and...
German factory orders data for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an increase in factory orders on a monthly basis. Instead,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม