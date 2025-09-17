Morning wrap (07.05.2024)
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.25% higher, Nasdaq jumped 0.90% and small-cap...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Wall Street indices traded higher during the first session of a new week. S&P 500 gains 0.7%, Dow Jones adds 0.3%, Nasdaq jumps 0.8% and small-cap...
Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session. Announcement will be made...
Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, trade higher over the week and those gains extended into Monday's trading. Bitcoin was testing $65,000 area earlier...
Wall Street indices open higher, led by Russell 2000 S&P 500 at 3-week highs Perficient rallies 50% after accepting acquistion offer Wall...
April was the first month of gains for US natural gas prices (NATGAS) since October last year. The earlier period from November to March was the longest...
Q1 2024 earnings reports from the largest US companies have already been released but it doesn't mean that reporting season is over. Earnings calendar...
European indices continue the gains started on Wall Street on Friday Hypoport releases its Q1 2024 results ECB's Lane reinforces dovish...
Bitcoin continues its recovery at the start of the week, returning above the $65,000 level. The largest cryptocurrency is up 2.10% today. The correction...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for April: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 56.2; forecast 56.0; previous 56.1; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI...
Today's macroeconomic calendar holds several interesting publications and speeches from central bankers, including the Fed, SNB, and ECB. In the...
Indexes from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. The Australian S&P/ASX200 is gaining the most (+0.35%). However, indexes...
02:45 pm BST - PMI report for the U.S. services sector for April. Actual: 51.3. Expected: 50.9 Previously: 51.7. 03:00 pm BST - ISM report for the US...
Last week, investors on the financial markets were focused on events in the USA. We learned about the Fed's decision regarding interest rates and received...
US100 gains after lower NFP reading Apple gains nearly 7% at Wall Street opening At 3 pm BST, ISM PMI data from the service sector will be...
- US NFP report for April. Change in non-farm employment. Currently: 175 thousand. Expected: 245 thousand. Previously: 303 thousand. Change...
Germany's DAX gains ahead of US NFP reading Attention in Germany turns to Henkel and Daimler Truck stocks Credit Agricole publishes higher-than-forecast...
Puig (PUIG.ES) could become the most important IPO on the Spanish market since Acciona Energía in 2021. The multinational company has decided to...
Analysts estimate that the change in hiring will be +238,000 along with a 0.3% month-on-month increase in wages and the unemployment rate held at 3.8% However,...
