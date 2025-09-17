Final PMI data for UK service sector above expectations
Final PMI data for the UK services sector for April. Currently: 55.0; expected: 54.9; previous: 53.1. Composite reading of 54.1 versus 54.0 expected...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Norges Bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5%, in line with analysts' expectations. NOK strengthened against the dollar...
Futures point to higher opening of European indices in early Friday session Investors' attention will focus today on the NFP report from the US The...
Futures based on U.S. stock indices gained yesterday after the close of the cash session following the release of Apple's quarterly results. The...
Apple (AAPL.US) gains 7.50% after announcing better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year. Total sales revenue...
The indices on Wall Street opened today with little change, and for the first few hours of the cash session, changes fluctuated around zero. However,...
Qualcomm gains 6.50% after quarterly results that exceeded expectations, reflecting a revival in the smartphone market. The company reported adjusted revenues...
Wall Street Opens with Slight Gains Dollar Index Gains in the First Part of the Day Bond Yields Decline Following Fed Decision Markets today...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for March: Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.5% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM; Factory...
Today, after the close of the trading session on Wall Street, financial results for the first quarter of the year will be presented by Apple (AAPL.US),...
US jobless claims came in 207k vs 211k exp. and 208k previously (continued claims 1,774 mln vs 1,79 mln exp. and 1,781 mln previously) US productivity...
US Challenger Layoffs came in 64.789k vs 90.309k previoulsy
Final April PMI from eurozone Germany. 42,5 Previously: 42.2 Eurozone. 45,7 Previously: 45.6 France 45.3 Previously: 44,9 Italy. 47.3 Previously:...
The USDJPY pair instantly recovered a good part of the losses today after the probable intervention of the Bank of Japan and is now gaining more than 1%,...
Higher stock market opening in Europe EURUSD back above 1.07 after Powell's comments yesterday Manufacturing PMIs of European economies, US...
Bond markets gained after Powell's speech yesterday, which was seen as rather dovish, looking at the piling up problems in US inflation readings Although...
Fed holds rates steady as expected, but starts QT tapering from June 1st. Treasury bond reduction will be $25 billion, not $60 billion as previously....
US500 and US100 are paring back yesterday's losses, EURUSD is bouncing back, and gold is trading near yesterday's open, following Powell's...
The economy has made considerable progress toward dual goals. Inflation has eased substantially but remains too high Inflation is still too high and...
