What to expect from Amazon's earnings ❓
The most important report of the day as far as the U.S. market and the Big-Tech sector is concerned will be Amazon's (AMZN.US) quarterly report today....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
The most important report of the day as far as the U.S. market and the Big-Tech sector is concerned will be Amazon's (AMZN.US) quarterly report today....
Wall Street opens in a weaker sentiment. US100 and US500 futures lose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively Eli Lilly (LLY.US) and PayPal (PYPL.US) stocks dominate...
Ethereum is losing more than 5.5% today after spot ETFs in Hong Kong disappointed the expectations of some investors and did not prove to be a catalyst...
US CB Consumer Confidence came in 97 vs 104 exp. and 103.1 revised, previously data US Chicago PMI came also weaker than expected, showing 37.9 vs...
MoM GDP reading from Canada (April) came in 0.2% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.4% previously Weaker than expected Canadian GDP data pressured the Canadian...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's trading session on Wall Street, following the release of better-than-expected...
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are gaining 0.70% in pre-market trading ahead of the publication of their first-quarter results, which are expected...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin loses more than 3% today and retreats to $61,000, while the largest of the 'altcoins, Ethereum, records...
Gold: We learned the first quarter data for the gold market according to Metal Focus and the World Gold Council Demand in Q1 was lower than Q4...
The DAX declines in the first half of the day Euro and USD strengthen In the second day of this week, futures contracts on major European indices...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data: HICP ex Energy and Food: previous 0.9% MoM; HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.8% YoY;...
08:55 AM BST, Germany - Employment Data for April: German Unemployment Change: actual 10K; forecast 7K; previous 4K; German...
The Australian Dollar is one of the weaker G10 currencies today following an unexpected drop in March retail sales. The report showed a decline across...
Today, several GDP reports for the first quarter of 2024 from Eurozone member countries are scheduled, along with a report for the entire Eurozone at 10:00...
Asia-Pacific indices are experiencing a moderately positive session, remaining in slight positive territory. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is up by 1.05%,...
This week's first session brought mixed sentiment among investors. Neutral sentiment dominates the German stock market, with the DAX...
Tomorrow before the market open, Coca-Cola Company (KO.US) will show its results for 1Q24. Banking analysts anticipate that the decline in inflation dynamics...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Cocoa prices retreated nearly 11% at the start of the week after West Africa began to see slightly more rainfall, quieting fears that the next crop season...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม