US Open: Tesla and Apple boost Wall Street at the start of the week 📈
Wall Street posts gains at the start of week Apple and Tesla drive upward wave Domino's Pizza releases strong results for Q1 2024 Wall...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The Statistisches Bundesamt has just released preliminary inflation figures for April. The report fell short of expectations, coming in at 2.2% on an annual...
German DAX in mixed mood at the start of the week CPI data from Germany at 1:00 pm BST Downward pressure on Deutsch Bank shares General...
The end of April, coinciding with the start of a new week, brings a significant surprise in the currency market. The USDJPY pair tested the 160 level at...
On Wednesday, the third meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Board regarding interest rates will take place this year. Investors expect no changes in...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for April: Spanish CPI: actual 3.3% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY; Spanish...
Today, investors will see several interesting publications from European Union member countries. Inflation reports for April from countries such as Spain...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region have a positive session. The biggest gains are seen in Chinese indices: CHN.cash (+0.96%) and HK.cash (+1.35%)....
The last session of this week on the stock exchanges brought substantial gains in stock index valuations. The Polish WIG20 gained 1.31%, the German...
Abbvie (ABBV.US) is down nearly 4.0% after publishing its first quarter 2024 results. Investor reaction to the release reflects a mixed report. The declines...
The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged at 0.1% today, leading to another wave of weakness in the Japanese yen, resulting in the USDJPY pair hitting...
PCE data did not cause major changes in the market Bond yields erase gains after yesterday's GDP report The dollar gains despite initial losses...
ANZ has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for April: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 79.0; forecast...
Thyssenkrupp is selling part of its stake in steel business to a Czech company. Consumer confidende in Germany rises. Traton...
A monthly data pack for March from the United States, including PCE inflation, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was closely watched as PCE is...
The results of Alphabet have turned out better than market expectations, and the company's prospects in terms of AI and cloud segment growth, as well...
The shares of Snap (SNAP.US), a U.S.-based company that creates social media app Snapchat, are gaining nearly 25% before the opening of this week's...
