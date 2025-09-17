Microsoft gains 4% in premarket after fiscal-Q3 results
Microsoft reported fiscal-Q3 results yesterday Report turned out to be better-than-expected almost all across the board Cloud revenue accounts for...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
A sharp move could be spotted on the Japanese yen market this morning, with investors wondering whether Bank of Japan decided to intervene. JPY has been...
8 AM GMT - Spanish unemployment rate: 12.29% vs 11.92% exp. vs 11.76% previously Retail sales (seasonally adjusted): 0.6% YoY vs 2.2% exp....
Bank of Japan today held rates unchanged at 0.1% level, leading to another wave of Japanese yen depreciation, as USDJPY hit 156 level at 34-year highs....
Futures suggest higher stock market opening in Europe ECB 1-year and 3-year inflation expectations All eyes on US PCE inflation data With...
Sentiments on Wall Street improved after Microsoft and Alphabet released higher than anticipated earnings, with strong results in cloud services and...
The biggest company on Wall Street, Microsoft (MSFT.US) provided better than expected results on almost every measure and very strong performance of Azure...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains almost 1.5% as Big Tech companies Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) reported stronger than anticipated Q1...
European market sentiment was mostly weak today. The DAX and CAC40 lost more than 0.9%, the exception was the UK's FTSE, which posted a nearly 0.5%...
British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.UK) sued Pfizer and BioNTech in US federal court, accusing both companies of infringing GSK patents related...
Declines on Wall Street are accelerating after today's release of Q1 2024 GDP data. The annualized change in GDP was just 1.6%, against a forecast...
Chicago wheat futures on CBOT are still traded in the $615 per bushel zone amid concerns about lack of raining in US and Russia wheat growing areas and...
Wall Street opens the session in a weak mood. US100 loses almost 1% Dow Jones (US30) and Russell 2000 (US2000) record the biggest declines, losing...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Meta Platforms reported Q1 2024 earnings yesterday after close of Wall Street session Q1 results beat expectations Forward guidance disappoints Meta...
The BoJ raised the interest rate for the first time since 2007 at its March meeting The bank also lifted its yield curve control program and reduced...
US GDP (Q1) QoQ advance: 1.6% vs 2.5% exp. and 3.4% previously (GDP deflator seasonally adjusted: 3.1% vs 1.7% previously) US GDP price index: 3.1%...
Today at 01:30 PM BST, preliminary GDP data from the US for Q1 2024 will be published. The consensus points to an average annualized growth of 2.6% compared...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. CBRT was expected to keep rates unchanged,...
Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel to report earnings today Reports will be released after close of Wall Street session Cloud, AI and ad revenue in focus...
