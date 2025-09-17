UK CBI industrial orders lower than expected
CBI industrial orders from the United Kingdom came in -23 vs -16 exp. and -18 previously At the same time the UK business optimism came in better...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The token of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Binancecoin (BNB) has been showing incredible resilience recently and is doing better...
The Australian dollar is the best performing currency in the broad FX market today on the back of a higher-than-expected CPI inflation reading. Inflation...
Germany April Ifo business climate index 89.4 vs 88.8 expected Current conditions 88.9 vs 88.7 expected Expectations 89.9 vs 88.7 expected German...
Wednesday's session on equity markets promises to be positive. After yesterday's gains in Wall Street indices, the bullish trend was extended today...
The electric car manufacturer showed results well below market expectations. Tesla is strongly feeling the competition from the Chinese producers, which...
Sentiments in the European session were positive today. Germany's DAX gained more than 1.5%, with the CAC40 up 0.8%. The British FTSE fared slightly...
US biopharmaceutical company, Biogen (BIIB.US), will report its results tomorrow; before Wall Street opens. Value-oriented fund Patient Capital Management...
According to still unconfirmed reports from a well-known 'Phone Chip Expert' profile on the Weibo platform, Apple is developing its own AI server...
US regional Richmond Fed index came in -7 vs -8 exp. and -11 previously US new home sales: 0.693k vs 0.669k exp. and 0.662 previously (8.8% MoM vs 1.1%...
U.S. indexes gain after market opening. US500 rises 0.6% after weaker than expected flash S&P PMI data Nearly 1% drop in oil prices improves Wall...
US S&P Composite flash PMI reading (April) came in 50.9 vs 52 exp. and 52.1 previously Manufacturing PMI: 49.9 vs 52 exp. and 51.9 previously Services...
General Electric (GE.US) shares are gaining nearly 4.5% in pre-market trading following the release of better-than-expected results and optimistic full-year...
Futures on Chicago wheat surged almost 10% after the 'bottom' from rollover and are gaining today, for a third consecutive session. Wheat...
Gold Gold dropped over 100 USD per ounce from the peak last week, most likely due to the calming of the situation in the Middle East. After Israel's...
Futures quotes for Chinese benchmarks are on an upward wave today. We can at least partly see the reason for this in comments from UBS and Goldman Sachs,...
European with sizable gains during Tuesday's trading PMI data points to the strength of the European services sector SAP shares its quarterly...
Tesla to report Q1 earnings today after market close Stock is trading over 40% year-to-date lower Q1 deliveries and production data disappointed Price...
