BREAKING: GBPUSD at daily highs after UK PMIs
Flash PMI indices for April from the United Kingdom were released today at 9:30 am BST. Report was expected to show an uptick in manufacturing gauge as...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) as well as other Wall Street indices have been struggling recently. Still-tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as...
Flash PMI indices for April from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Reports were expected to show...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for April from Europe and the United States Earnings reports from Tesla and Lockheed Martin, among...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday as market moods were supported by lack of further Middle East escalation over the weekend S&P 500...
News flow at the beginning of a new week was very light. Lack of further escalation in the Middle East put pressure on safe haven assets and supported...
Future of the Video Conferencing Sector The true breakthrough in the video conferencing software market turned out to be the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020,...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) as well as other US crypto-linked stocks trade higher today. Bitcoin halving was completed this week, and will result in reduced...
Downward move on Brent (OIL) market that was launched in the first half of April has slowed down. Last week's Iranian and Israeli airstrikes on one...
Wall Street indices open higher Lack of further Middle East escalation supports market moods Tesla drops after announcing price cuts Wall Street...
Gold and other precious metals are taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. GOLD is trading 2% lower, PLATINUM and PALLADIUM drop around 0.8-0.9%,...
Verizon Communications (VZ.US) is gaining 1.50% after the company published its quarterly earnings report. Verizon reported losing fewer wireless subscribers...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 is entering its most interesting period. Traders are about to get reports from the largest tech companies from...
European indices open higher DAX records a 0.70% increase above 18,000 points Villeroy from the ECB confirms rate cuts in June At the start...
The possibility of earlier-than-anticipated interest rate cuts in the Eurozone, along with the recent sell-off in indices, is exerting pressure on the...
The Bitcoin halving event took place overnight from Friday to Saturday. Despite many speculations, during the event itself, there were no significant movements...
The first day of the week starts quite calmly in the markets. The macroeconomic calendar has no major events planned that could significantly impact global...
Asian and Pacific indices mostly record a session of growth. The most significant gains are observed in the CHN.cash index (+1.13%) and HK.cash (+1.30%)....
