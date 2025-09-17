BREAKING: OIL ticks higher after DOE report
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an increase in...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Cocoa jumps over 5% today and returns above $10,000 per ton mark. Price jump comes a day ahead of the release of key data from cocoa market. It should...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US500 trades in 5,085-5,115 pts range Earnings report from Travelers, Citizens Financial Group and Abbott...
Germany's economy is back on track, according to Lagarde Adidas raises full-year forecasts ASML shares lose 4% after earnings release Continental...
The largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) will report its financial results tomorrow, probably around...
Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB.US) are losing nearly 5.2% before the Wall Street open following the release of Q1 2024 results. Although key measures such...
Wednesday's session on stock markets brings a rebound from the dynamic declines seen over the past two days. The leaders of the increases, largely...
European indices are slightly higher after stock market open Final CPI from Europe, EIA oil stocks and bankers' speeches LVMH (MC.FR)...
UK CPI (for March) came in 3.2% YoY vs 3.1% exp and 3.4% previously (0.6% MoM vs 0.4% exp.) UK core CPI (for March) came in 4.2% YoY vs 4.1% exp....
Asia-Pacific indexes mostly lost ground after a down session on Wall Street yesterday. Yields on two-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose to 5%, following...
Wall Street indices have a mixed session, ending the day around opening levels. After two very dynamic downward sessions, the lack of a rebound could...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is currently attending the inaugural meeting of the Canada Institute's flagship economic initiative: the Washington...
In the last few minutes, we're witnessing a widening divergence between gold and the dollar. The metal is testing around $2400 per ounce following...
US100 (D1 interval) At the beginning of the session, US100 contracts for the Nasdaq 100 technology index lost nearly 0.80%. At the time of publication,...
The dollar gains slightly at the opening of the cash session US bond yields approach key levels Equity indices lose slightly at the market open The...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for March: Industrial Production: actual 0.00% YoY; previous -0.30% YoY; Industrial...
Oil Oil has been losing since the beginning of this week in response to the lack of major escalation in the situation in the Middle East, although...
Morgan Stanley (MS.US): Morgan Stanley reported an increase in quarterly earnings, driven by a rebound in investment banking and strong performance...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Building Permits for March: actual 1.458M; forecast 1.514M; previous 1.523M; actual -4.3% MoM;...
