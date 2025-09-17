BREAKING: USD jumps after retail sales data
US retail sales report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show another month of strong growth, although headline sales...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
US retail sales report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show another month of strong growth, although headline sales...
DE40 gains at the beginning of the week Israel-Iran tensions don't cause panic in markets Morgan Stanley upgrades recommendation for Adidas...
The beginning of a new earnings season adds another potential source of volatility to the markets. While Israel-Iran escalation is a key theme in the markets...
The EUR/USD was under pressure last week following the release of US inflation data and amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The increase in...
Bitcoin saw a drastic 10% drop over the weekend, but most of the overall movement has already been erased. Now the largest cryptocurrency is already gaining...
Today, the Japanese yen is again the weakest currency among the G10, falling to new record lows. At the time of publication, losses on the JPY range from...
The new week seems to start in a positive mood. Stock markets are trying to recover from the declines at the end of last week. A similar rebound is also...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording gains. The Chinese FTSE China A50 index is up by 3.10% and HSCEI by 1.55%. However, declines...
Wall Street loses on the last trading day of this week. US500 and US100 report losses of 1.70-2.00%, marking the second consecutive week of declines....
In the second half of the day, gold reverses its bullish trend and is currently erasing all gains from Friday's session. Silver is behaving similarly,...
Fed's Goolsbee expressed concerns about various inflationary pressures impacting the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve its targets. He highlighted...
BlackRock reported higher 1Q24 results than market consensus. The company recorded a record AUM (assets under management), which at the end of the quarter...
Indices open lower on the last day of the week. The dollar index (USDIDX) gains for another consecutive day. Yields on 10-year bonds drop to 4.50%. In...
Commodity markets, particularly precious metals and oil, is stirred up this week by the unstable situation in the Middle East. The dangerous escalation...
Germany CPI in March rose 2.3%. Energy prices in Germany are rising on Friday by 3.5%. . Utilities sector shows the strongest gains. DAX...
Traders were offered the first Q1 reports from major Wall Street banks today. JPMorgan (JPM.US), Wells Fargo (WFC.US) and Citigroup (C.US) published their...
Silver has tested the area of $29 per ounce today after gold reached new historic highs above $2,400 per ounce. For precious metals, we are talking about...
Shares of Globe Life (GL.US), an S&P500-listed insurance company, fell more than 54% on Thursday, closing at their lowest level in eight years following...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม