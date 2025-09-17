BREAKING: EURUSD drops below 1.08 after hot CPI reading
US CPI inflation report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in headline measure as well as a slowdown...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Swiss cocoa-chocolate giant conglomerate Barry Callebaut (BARN.CH) surges almost 9% after firs-half of the fiscal year ended in February, as revenue was...
US CPI data release is one of key two markets events for USD traders today, with the other one being FOMC minutes in the evening. Inflation data for March...
DE40 tries to resume uptrend Bullish sentiment on the Old Continent ahead of the publication of CPI from the US BMW and Mercedes-Benz publish quarterly...
The Bitcoincash cryptocurrency, which was 'spun off' after Bitcoin's high-profile fork in 2017, is trading toda. 9% lower, almost 5 days after...
CPI reading in Norway came in 3.9% YoY cs 4.2% exp. and 4.5% previously On MoM basis data pointed to 0.2% rise MoM vs 0.5% exp. and 0.2% previously Today...
The key macro event of the day during today's session in APAC markets was, in addition to the Fitch rating decision (see here), the RBNZ's decision...
Futures on Chinese Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (CHN.cash) are rising today above 6000 points after a very strong session in China. Fitch Ratings...
Futures point to higher opening of indexes in Europe Norwegian krone lost value after lower CPI reading CPI report, BoC decision and FOMC Minutes...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street overall saw most benchmarks close slightly higher. The Nasdaq gained 0.32% at the end of the day, the S&P500...
Gold is reaching new historic highs above $2350 per ounce, but the gains were capped at the end of the session. Gold is up 0.5%. Silver also...
Cryptocurrencies loses today, with Bitcoin dumped 4.5% amid concerns over Federal Reserve policy, where we can see fully priced rate cut on September meeting...
Cocoa prices came back above $10,000 a ton, leading to huge short positioning liquidation. Price rally is still driven by concerns about shrinking global...
This Thursday at 5 PM GMT markets will learn the WASDE report from the USDA, with the penultimate report on the 2023/2024 season. The previous March...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session. Announcement will be made on Wednesday...
Wall Street opens slightly higher. US500 gains 0.3% Microsoft reveals $2.9 billion investment in AI, Japan. Pfizer shares gain on wave of positive...
Shares of European arms companies are losing between 5 and 10% today, although there is no immediate cause or information that could have caused such a...
Oil Crude oil opened with a bearish price gap after the weekend due to de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East. However, oil quickly recovered...
Israeli-based medical aesthetic equipment and technology company InMode (INMD.US) loses 9% in pre-market after series of class actions from Hagens Berman,...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
