Stock indices erase losses meanwhile Bowman from Fed joins hawkish bankers 📃
Federal Reserve Governor, Michelle W. Bowman In her comments today following the labor market report, Bowman suggested that the Fed's monetary policy...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Federal Reserve Governor, Michelle W. Bowman In her comments today following the labor market report, Bowman suggested that the Fed's monetary policy...
Despite a strong reading of US labor market data, we are seeing further increases in gold prices, which have reached a new historical high and are approaching...
Dallas Fed President, Lorie K. Logan Logan's comments were particularly hawkish. The banker believes it is "definitely too early" to consider...
Main U.S. indexes are slightly gaining at the beginning of the session Strong NFP report shifts expectations of interest rate cuts Dollar returns...
1:30 PM GMT - Employment change (Canada): -2.2k vs 25k forecast vs. 40.7k previous Hourly wages: 5% YoY growth forecast vs. 4.9% previously Unemployment...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for March: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 303K; forecast 212K; previous 270K; Private...
DAX (DE40) futures lose 0.3%, vast majority of stocks record declines Meuchener, Zalando, Bayer and Heidelberg Materials lead the declines Another...
Investors are slowly starting to doubt the possibility of a quick rate cut by the Fed. Although so far the stock market has not paid much attention to...
Despite an initial rebound toward $70,000, the Bitcoin price has settled below $67,000. The sell-off occurred slowly, following yesterday's weakness...
Futures in Europe lose ground after a weaker Asian session and yesterday's sell-off in the US Investors in Europe will learn about construction...
Germany industrial orders for February came in 0.2% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -11.4% previously Import prices fell in February by -0.2% MoM vs 0% exp. and...
After yesterday's end-of-session sell-off on Wall Street, Asian indexes closed trading under pressure. The Hang Seng lost 0.4% against a 0.6% decline...
US stock indexes are having a calm session, and volatility is limited. Investors are waiting for job market data, which will be revealed tomorrow....
Apparel and footwear maker Lévi-Strauss (LEVI.US) is gaining more than 15% today, as the company presented earnings forecasts. The stock is trading...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly considering a bid to acquire HubSpot, an online marketing software company, currently valued at $34.2...
The subject of the Middle East is being closely watched by global financial markets, but Brent crude oil (OIL) contracts today do not seem to reflect concerns...
Bitcoin Cash has risen 9.70% to $636 following its halving event that occurred today. This project, which is a fork of Bitcoin, was created in 2017 and...
Germany food-delivery giant Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) rallies today as much as 15% after activist fund Sachem Head Capital Fund revealed its 3.4% stake in...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -37B (Forecast -42B, Previous -36B) US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas in...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม