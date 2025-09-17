US Open: Indices open higher, erasing recent declines 💰
US stock markets gain at Thursday's opening The increases are supported by declines in the USD dollar Yields on 10-year bonds are also...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
US jobless claims: 221 k vs 214 k exp. and 210 k previously US Continued Jobless Claims Actual 1.791M (Forecast 1.811M, Previous 1.819M) US...
European Central Bank released minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting (March 7, 2024) today at 12:30 pm BST. While ECB minutes are always...
Tesla (TSLA.US) took a hit earlier this week following release of Q1 2024 data on deliveries and production. A massive miss triggered an around-5% plunge...
EURCHF is one of the pairs that saw some moves today. The pair gains 0.6% at press time and trades at the highest level since early-May 2023. The move...
Services PMI indices from European countries for March were released this morning. While PMI data is noteworthy, it should be said that the majority of...
European indices set for flat opening ECB minutes, trade balance data from US and Canada Final services PMIs from Europe European index futures...
In spite of a lower opening of the cash session, Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Nasdaq added...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but managed to recover during the session S&P 500 trades 0.3% higher, Dow Jones gains 0.1%,...
Fed Chair Powell delivered a speech on the economy outlook at the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum today. As topic of the speech was related...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street companies today, dropping around 13% at press time. Share price slump was triggered by...
US Department of Energy issued a weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show declines in oil, gas and distillate...
US services ISM data for March was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show the headline index staying virtually unchanged compared to...
Wall Street indices open lower US2000 tests lower limit of the upward channel Intel drops after reporting big loss in foundry business Wall...
US ADP report: 184k vs 150 k exp. and 140 k. previously The job report from the US private sector came in strongest since the fall of 2023. Source:...
DE40 gains 0.2% after lower-than-forecast Eurozone inflation data BMW (BMW.DE), Commerzbank (CBK.DE), Infineon (IFX.DE) and Bayer (BAYN.DE) lead the...
Today, the Eurodollar saw increased volatility following the release of data from the Eurozone economy. The euro weakens after data indicated that preliminary...
Eurozone flash CPI for March came in 2.4% YoY vs 2.5% exp. and 2.6% previously Core CPI: 2.9% YoY vs 3% exp. and 3.1% previously Unemployment rate:...
Unemployment rate in Italy for March came in 7.5% vs 7.2% exp. and 7.2% previously
