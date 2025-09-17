US OPEN: Positive opening in the new quarter
S&P 500 with around 10% return in Q1 2024 Increases motivated by the lack of a major uptick in inflation last Friday, raising the prospect of...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Wheat prices have been on a wild ride the past four years. After years of stability, a perfect storm of factors sent them soaring. A global supply deficit,...
The gold price experienced a strong increase in the last session of the first quarter of 2024. The gold price rose to new record highs, above $2200 per...
Today is the second day of the Easter holiday, so there will still be no trading in most European countries. However, it is a normal trading day in most...
The opening of the new month in Asian markets is going rather positively. Stocks in China are gaining the most in a month, which is related to good...
The final trading day of the week has been rather uneventful. As the majority of the markets was already closed for Easter holidays, liquidity conditions...
Fed Chair Powell took part in moderate discussion at event organized by San Francisco Fed. Powell spoke on the monetary policy, but his remarks included...
The week following an Easter break on the markets is packed with top-tier releases from Europe and the United States. Traders will be offered jobs data...
The first quarter of 2024 on the markets is heading to a close. When it comes to equity markets, it is virtually over already, as there will be no trading...
US monthly data pack for February, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show no change in headline...
In spite of Good Friday being a holiday in the United States and many other markets being shut already for the Easter holiday, traders will be offered...
Currency pairs linked to the Japanese yen may experience spikes in volatility, in the near term. Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki stressed that currency...
France, preliminary HICP inflation. 2.4% vs Expected: 2.8%. Previous: 3.2% (0.3% vs. 0.6% forecast and 0.9% previous) Preliminary CPI data: 2.3% vs....
Markets without much change ahead of the holiday weekend Attention focuses on US PCE inflation and Americans' income and consumption Speeches...
Markets are making a slow start to the holiday weekend, which means some markets will be closed today The Nikkei closed the session at 0.5% plus,...
The session in Europe passed today in a mostly moderately positive mood, with most benchmarks closing on a positive note. The DAX and CAC40 closed the...
The most famous meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is currently gaining 13%. Yesterday, Elon Musk made a reference to the PayPal logo, stating that the history...
Today we knew two more US regional indices from Chicago and Kansas region. Both showed further cooling, falling much below markets expectations. US...
Gold is back above $2200 per ounce today and is about $17 from the historic highs set on March 20. Nevertheless, if the price closed at the current price...
