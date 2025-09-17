US Open: Russell 2000 records a second session of dynamic gains 📌
Wall Street contracts gain on the last day of this quarter and week USDIDX remains slightly stronger at the start of the session Yields on 10-year...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
02:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for March: Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 79.4; forecast...
Jungheinrich releases its annual results Deutsche Bank downgrades DHL shares General market situation Thursday's session on European...
Final US GDP report for Q4 2023 was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. This was the third release of the data, therefore it was not expected to show any major...
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data for January: GDP: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM; Average Weekly Earnings:...
The IBEX 35 (SPA35) index is the biggest gainer among the major Western European stock market benchmarks in March, outperforming Italy's FTSE MIB (ITA40). Rate...
Sell-off on EURUSD continues. The main currency pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below 1.10 area around three weeks ago and has been...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some elevated volatility this afternoon. This is because data from the United States and Canada will be released....
European indices open little changed GDP data from US and Canada Speeches from ECB Panetta and ECB Villeroy European indices launched today's...
German retail sales data for February was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an increase compared to January, but also a...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.22% higher, Nasdaq added 0.51% and small-cap Russell 2000 surged...
Wall Street indexes experienced modest gains today, following a series of slight declines. The S&P 500 is close to yesterday's close, remaining...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) drops around 4% today and tests $1.70 per MMBTu area, marked with 61.8% retracement of the latest upward impulse. NATGAS...
U.S. index futures experience a mixed session U.S. Dollar (USD) gains 0.11% at the time of publication Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds fall to 4.21% On...
FedEx reported fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings last Thursday Sales missed expectations but profits surprised to the upside Big margin expansion in key Express...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 3.165M; forecast -0.700M; previous -1.952M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Chinese index futures (CHN.cash) did not react optimistically to Chinese President Xi's meeting with representatives of key US companies.Xi met with...
DE40 knocks out new historic highs Deutsche Bank and Zalando at the top of the DAX index Barclays optimistic on Airbus shares Overall market...
