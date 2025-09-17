Chart of the day: USDJPY (27.03.2024)
The session on APAC markets brought an activation of market bulls on the USDJPY pair, who increased their bets on further weakness in the Japanese yen....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
- Sweden, Riskbank interest rate decision. Actual: 4%. Forecast: 4%. Earlier: 4%. Riksbank Says Likely Policy Rate Can Be Cut In May Or June...
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Riskbank decision, Eurozone business climate data and EIA data in focus European...
Sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets proved mixed today. Japan and India were particularly good, with indices there posting 0.75% gains. Chinese markets...
Cocoa reached $10 000 per ton today, another record high for this agricultural commodity. After breaking through this level there was a slight correction,...
BNP PARIBAS RESEARCH issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. BNP recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Gold is testing the $2200 per ounce level for the third time in recent days, but is unlikely to close above that level today. Gains took place today during...
According to official reports, shipments of Apple's iPhones in China fell by about 33% in February compared to the previous year, continuing a downward...
Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March was released at 2:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show no change compared to February, with the index...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will offer U.S. customers a one-month free trial of its driver-assist technology called Full Self-Driving (FSD). The action is largely...
Cocoa Cocoa reaches $10,000 per ton, after starting trading at $4,200 at the beginning of this year However, Citi indicates that the increases...
Stoke Therapeutics shares gain 78% after test results Morgan Stanley boosts sentiment around Seagate shares Wall Street indices started...
- US, durable goods orders for February. Headline. Actual: +1,4% MoM. Expected: +1.2% MoM. Previous: -6.2% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: +0,5%...
DE40 knocks out new ATH Rheinmetall gains nearly 2% Norma Group presents forecasts for 2024 Overall market situation: Tuesday's session...
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR.US), which manufactures and tests semiconductors used, among other things, in the electric car market, has revised its 2024 forecasts...
Rally on the cocoa market shows no signs of easing. Front-month cocoa futures (COCOA) jumped above $10,000 per ton for the first time in history today....
GBP ticked lower after Catherine Mann, member of the Bank of England, hinted in a speech that markets may be pricing in too many rate cuts. However, these...
Last week was marked with USD strengthening, but this trend is being tested this week. Taking a look at EURUSD chart at H4 interval, we can see that the...
European indices set to open flat or slightly higher US Conference Board consumer confidence data Spanish GDP revision, US durable goods orders European...
